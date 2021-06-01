Foundations Are Setting the Transgender Agenda and Targeting Children

Governments, corporations,politicians, medical institutions and schools, banks, pharma, tech, the media, and Hollywood are promoting the normalization of body dissociation in children. They are destroying our children’s bodies at the altar of “gender identity.” They are silencing critique.

The phrase “transgender youth” is now normal, accepted, and celebrated. Few in society even question what this phrase means. The prominent CBS program 60 Minutes recently aired a piece on the topic. Leslie Stahl opens the segment by introducing Dr. Erica Anderson, whom Stahl refers to as a “gender psychologist.” Stahl states that Anderson “is transgender, herself.” She refers to “young trans patients.” She says that Arkansas recently passed a law prohibiting people from “treating transgender youth.” At no point does Stahl ask anyone what any of these terms mean, or how they could relate to children’s mental health. The piece appears to simply assume that viewers already know.

How did we get here?

In 2019 the Spectator journalist James Kirkup asked why so many people and organizations who had no knowledge of or policies regarding transgenderism at the beginning of the decade were now enthusiastically embracing “non-binary” identities and transition. He unearthed a document by Dentons, the world’s largest international law firm, and Thomson Reuters Foundation, a corporate tax law and media behemoth, entitled: “Only Adults? Good Practices in Legal Gender Recognition for Youth.” The November 2019 document was drafted for ILGYO—International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex Youth & Student Organization—to assist in advancing the idea that it is possible for a child to “be transgender.” The Dentons document helps these transactivists persuade children to legally “change their gender” without adult approval.

These heavily politicized entities have the legal and media clout to make these changes. “Trust Law” is Thomson Reuters’ pro bono legal program, connecting the most successful law firms and corporate legal teams around the world with high-impact NGOs. The foundation works to drive systemic change in society. Reuters is fond of titles that drive the newly minted categories of “transgender people” and people with “gender identities.” And now they are selling us transgender children, with their legal guide and their news items.

Dentons has been doing pro bono work for myriad LGBT organizations around the world, is a sponsor for and recruits from the LGBT Bar, networks with Lambda Legal, and is now creating its own transgender law centers. Evan Wolfson, an internationally recognized civil rights lawyer, joined Dentons as a senior counsel in its New York office in 2016. Among other accomplishments, he’s been presented with the “Stonewall Award” (American Bar Association, 2016), was named one of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World” (Time magazine, 2004), and was named one of “The 100 Most Influential Lawyers in America” (National Law Journal, 2000).

Last year Wolfson led the Dentons team to a win at the U.S. Supreme Court, where, in a 6-3 decision, the Court held that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects all workers, as Dentons would have it, “including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and non-gay Americans from being fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.” According to feminist lawyer Kara Dansky, though, “Denton’s is misrepresenting the Court’s ruling. The Court did not mention so-called gender identity. It said that people have a right to be protected in employment on the basis of transgender status, without defining that phrase.” She goes on to add,

Denton’s is not wrong, though, in terms of the work that the Bostock decision will do to obliterate sex-based rights. Indeed, the Biden administration has already used the ruling to redefine sex to include ‘gender identity’ throughout US federal administrative law, even though the ruling itself was explicitly confined to the employment context. Dentons knows that the Bostock decision was a win for the gender identity industry, and it knows why.

These “identities” being cultivated seem to be emerging out of mist. There is no stable definition for transgender or gender identity, yet Dentons is successfully persuading the U.S. government and the federal courts to manufacture a legal structure to advance physical and psychological disembodiment in children.

Two similar major foundation documents were produced in the years before the Dentons and Thomson Reuters Foundation advocacy report. A 2015 report created by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation (OSF) is called “License to be Yourself: Trans Children and Youth,” and a 2016 guide from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is titled “Supporting & Caring for Transgender Children.” OSF has been highly instrumental in driving gender identity, as has HRC, by funding organizations across America and Europe with the explicit purpose of normalizing the concept of “transgender.” HRC also has the support of major corporations, pharma giants, tech conglomerates, and international banks.

A 2017 document, “Improving Measurement of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Among Middle and High School Students,” for Child Trends, a research center focused on children, also cultivates the idea that children can be born in the wrong sexed body. This document was funded by Arcus Foundation, one of the largest LGBT NGOs in the world, driving gender identity globally. All Arcus Foundation funding is contingent on embracing gender identity ideology and the founder funds his own NGO from the stock of his multi-billion-dollar medical corporation. Arcus also supports Lambda Legal.

These foundations set the agenda, and provide the language, concepts, and priorities that trickle down to activists and lawyers. The common denominator of these guides is to drive the narrative that sex is not determined by nature and observed at birth and that sex can be changed. These documents obfuscate by using the euphemism “gender identity.” Their objective is to indoctrinate children into the concept of changing sex and to persuade them that body dissociation is a human right.

The Dentons document states “Children and teenagers need to be allowed to define themselves however it suits them, both in social and legal terms.” These are dangerous concepts being instituted and spread by some of the most powerful legal and media organizations in the world. These corporations claim to be advancing a human rights agenda. But ask yourself: Does this look like a human rights movement to you? Can children really be born in the wrong body? Or are global corporatists rearranging society using children as fodder for human experimentation? Think fast.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist, artist, and concerned citizen. She has been following the money behind the transgender agenda for six years. She blogs at the 11th Hour.