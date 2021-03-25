Biden Amps Up the Immigration Delivery System

For decades Americans have been told, “The immigration system is broken.”

This claim is supported by presence of many millions of “undocumented immigrants” residing and working in the United States in violation of our immigration laws. Those laws were enacted to protect public health, national security, public safety, and the jobs and wages of Americans.

You will, however, likely be shocked to hear that in my judgement, the immigration system is not broken. What was initially created to protect America and Americans has morphed into a delivery system.

My three-decades long career with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (in 2003 the INS ceased to exist, with its functions broken out into offices of the Department of Homeland Security) has provided me with a unique perspective on immigration.

Over time I have come to see the immigration system evolve (or should I say devolve?) into something that is not focused on protecting public health, national security, public safety, and the jobs and wages of Americans, but has rather become a delivery system that provides a virtually unlimited supply of cheap and readily exploitable foreign workers. I refer not just to the illegal aliens who do physically demanding low-skilled jobs, but also to the ever-increasing number of highly skilled workers who enter the United States with a variety of visas that enable them to work legally in the United States.

There is a long list of special interest groups, leaders of industries, and others who profit from open borders and access to huge numbers of aliens, who are eager to make huge campaign contributions (Orwellian Newspeak for bribes) to the politicians who do their bidding. This is why President Trump was not able to get funding for the border wall when the Republicans controlled both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

These corruptors get the best government money can buy!

Indeed, comprehensive immigration reform is not really designed to get the aliens “out of the shadows” as the politicians claim, but to get them into the waiting rooms of immigration law firms. In addition to foreign workers, the system also delivers a virtually unlimited supply of foreign tourists, foreign students, and, to the benefit of the immigration lawyers from both political parties, an unlimited supply of clients for their firms.

Traditionally when crime increases the government provides greater resources to combat it. If our politicians truly wanted to fix an immigration system they believed was broken, they would hire ICE agents to get the aliens out of the shadows and to deter violations of our immigration laws. But hiring additional agents is the one thing neither party would ever do.

If you thought the immigration system was broken before, though, consider where we are now, just a couple of months into the Biden Administration. What would have been unthinkable just last year is now the “new normal.”

On March 19 the Washington Post reported that due to the crisis at the Mexican border, the CBP asked to fly migrants to the Canadian border for processing. On March 21, 2021 Fox News reported that CBP released illegal border crossers in the Rio Grande Valley without a court date. The subtitle of that worrisome report, “The unprecedented move places the responsibility of seeking an asylum hearing on the migrants,” ignores how this situation threatens national security, public safety, and the general notion of national sovereignty.

It is clear that what many accurately see as a crisis on the southern border is actually a huge success in the eyes of the radical Biden administration. This is obvious based on statements by Joe Biden even before he was sworn in as president, based on the demands of Democrat radicals to dismantle Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and based on Biden’s pick of Alejandro Mayorkas, with his checkered past, to head DHS. The mainstream media has blatantly ignored the nexus between immigration failures and national security as clearly laid out in the 9/11 Commission Reportand its companion report, “9/11 and Terrorist Travel: Staff Report of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States.”

The latter report addressed the importance of the enforcement of our immigration laws from within the interior of the United States. Page 54 contained this excerpt under the title “3.2 Terrorist Travel Tactics by Plot.”

Although there is evidence that some land and sea border entries (of terrorists) without inspection occurred, these conspirators mainly subverted the legal entry system by entering at airports. In doing so, they relied on a wide variety of fraudulent documents, on aliases, and on government corruption. Because terrorist operations were not suicide missions in the early to mid-1990s, once in the United States terrorists and their supporters tried to get legal immigration status that would permit them to remain here, primarily by committing serial, or repeated, immigration fraud, by claiming political asylum, and by marrying Americans. Many of these tactics would remain largely unchanged and undetected throughout the 1990s and up to the 9/11 attack. Thus, abuse of the immigration system and a lack of interior immigration enforcement were unwittingly working together to support terrorist activity. It would remain largely unknown, since no agency of the United States government analyzed terrorist travel patterns until after 9/11. This lack of attention meant that critical opportunities to disrupt terrorist travel and, therefore, deadly terrorist operations were missed.

In February the Epoch Times reported, “Terror Threat Across Southern Border ‘Elevated and Escalating,’ Expert Says.” And the Washington Times reported that 11 Iranians were arrested in Arizona after jumping the border from Mexico. As increasing numbers of Border Patrol agents are assigned to caring for unaccompanied minor aliens, the number of agents standing watch on the border continues to shrink. That makes it easier for smugglers to move ever-increasing quantities of narcotics, criminals, and terrorists into the United States.

Furthermore while much is made about how many aliens are apprehended who are on terror watchlists, no one knows who is not getting caught. Additionally, not all terrorists are on watchlists. Many are unknown to our law enforcement and intelligence agencies until after an attack. Furthermore, under Biden’s policies, ICE agents are not permitted to arrest illegal aliens unless they are deemed “aggravated felons.”

The fact that the Border Patrol is now releasing aliens without serving them with Notices to Appear (NTA’s) with hearing dates is unprecedented. However, even before this latest example of the meltdown of the immigration system under President Biden, aliens who were being served with NTAs were given hearing dates years from now, and ICE lacks the agents to attempt to search for aliens who fail to appear for their court dates.

Under President Biden the United States is quickly becoming a borderless country. This is insane and dangerous beyond imagination, and it violates Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution, which says that “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against invasion.”

Under the policies of the Biden administration, the immigration system that President Trump was attempting to fix with some success is now crumbling. Yet Biden and his staff steadfastly refused to characterize the meltdown of the immigration system along the Mexican border as a “crisis.” Furthermore, inexplicably, Biden and his senior staffers are blaming Trump’s policies for the current state of affairs they created.

What many do not understand is that Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and others within the administration see the human tsunami of unaccompanied minors and massing caravans of illegal aliens as a huge success and not a failure. Many believe that the leaders of the Democrat Party seek to import huge numbers of immigrants who would ultimately vote for their candidates. What most don’t realize is that the apparent plan of the Democrats is far worse than that.

My dad used to say that you can turn capitalists into communists by taking away their money.

Flooding America with millions of foreign workers leads to wage suppression and massive unemployment of Americans. Meanwhile the cost of housing and other essentials rise because of the simple economics of supply and demand. This destroys the middle class and forces ever more Americans to seek government assistance. The Democrats are more than willing to offer handouts as more Americans become more dependent on various government-run economic assistance programs.

Now it is clear that the morally bankrupt Biden administration is willing to destroy America and visit mortal dangers upon Americans in their blind quest to seize power for the foreseeable future. What a bleak and dangerous future that would be.

Michael W. Cutler was a senior special agent for the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service.