Christianity

Archbishop Paglia’s Fancy Apartment

Vatican big immortalized in homoerotic cathedral mural allegedly blew money meant for the poor on his own flat
Screen Shot 2022-12-14 at 10.24.06 PM
Rod Dreher
Dec 14, 2022 4:28 PM

I've been in Rome this week, and am hearing that in what are likely the waning days of the Francis papacy, a lot of Church people, both on the Catholic left and Catholic right, are fed up with the chaos of this pope's administration. Just now, The Pillar has a really important story about how Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, one of Pope Francis's top appointments, allegedly spent a pile of money meant for missionaries and for the poor to renovate his Rome apartment. Excerpt:

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia diverted hundreds of thousands of euros allocated to support missionary and charitable works while he served as president of the Pontifical Council for the Family. Paglia used much of the money to finance building projects in Rome, including the renovation of his personal apartment, The Pillar has learned.

According to multiple independent sources with knowledge of the events, Archbishop Paglia confirmed in a 2015 memo to Holy See financial officials that hundreds of thousands of euros had been paid to an Italian construction contractor instead of going to missionary and charitable projects to support poor families and orphans.

While Paglia claimed to have repaid some of the money diverted from charitable funds, sources say that he did so with other donations to the pontifical council, and not with money specifically provided for restitution.

The archbishop, currently president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, led the Pontifical Council for the Family from 2012 until 2016, when Pope Francis merged the council into the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life.

You might know Paglia's name from the 2017 scandal over a homoerotic fresco he commissioned for his former cathedral. I wrote about it here. Paglia reportedly chose the gay artist personally, and oversaw all aspects of his work. The artist included Paglia in the painting (he's wearing the red skullcap):

Comments

Douglas Stupart
Douglas Stupart
While I do not disagree with you that many people are fed up with Pope Francis’s leadership, I think it’s a bit unfair to blame this on him. Paglia was appointed as president of that council and authorised to disburse its money when Benedict was still pope. The council of which he was president was essentially dissolved, and his spending ability curtailed when this corruption came to light (after Francis became pope).
schedule 30 minutes ago
    Fran Macadam
    Fran Macadam
    Yeah, who is he to judge?
    schedule 8 minutes ago
Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
Rod Dreher, the thinking Christian's Jack Chick? But Jack was right and what people critiqued as his sensationalism is pedestrian compared to the pedophiliac perversion that still manages to scandalize a few Christians.
schedule 14 minutes ago
Frans
Frans
People tend to be rather more surprised and upset when individuals in positions of leadership in churches prove themselves to be corrupt, immoral and self-centered than when individuals in positions of leadership in government do so, but is that really justified? Yes, a church is explicitly conceived to be an organization that is dedicated to morality, selflessnes and service, but really, isn’t the government explicitly conceived to be so as well?
I think the fact that people find the former so much more shocking than the latter is that nowadays churches are seen as a kind of on-the-side thing that should only really attract people uniquely interested in (a particular) religion, while government is seen as a universal thing that everybody can naturally-enough be drawn to. For most of history, however, this distinction did not really exist, and certainly not in medieval through renaissance Europe. When you pick up an impression from reading about this period that people in those days found corrupt, immoral and selfish priests about as normal as they found corrupt, immoral and selfish politicians, this should probably not come across as all that surprising.

How much has democracy helped to improve the quality of political leadership as compared to monarchy or other forms of government? What would it really take to bring us to a situation where the majority of political leaders were worthy of their positions? The answer to the latter question would probably shed a lot of light on how to deal with what’s wrong in many churches as well.
schedule 2 minutes ago

