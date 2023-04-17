fbpx
And the Baby Waves Back

The last half-century of American history is haunted by more than 65 million ghosts.

(Photo credit DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)
Jonathon Van Maren
Apr 17, 2023 12:00 AM

The Story of Abortion in America: A Street-Level History, 1652–2022, by Marvin Olasky and Leah Savas, Crossway, 512 pages.

From the colonial days to the Dobbs decision, Olasky and Savas weave a narrative of abortion from scores of stories from the street. There, we discover, abortion is not a lofty matter of women’s rights and vague euphemisms. It is a tool of predatory men, a story of cracked bones and tiny corpses. This essential history debunks many long-held myths that have deformed the debate that has shaped American politics.

