Amid Fears of Political Violence, Shooter Opens Fire at ICE Facility

A sniper opened fire at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas Wednesday morning. Two people were killed and another wounded in the attack, while the shooter died shortly afterwards by suicide from a gunshot wound, authorities said at a news conference.

ICE detainees, rather than agents, were shot, causing confusion about the shooter’s motivations. But FBI Director Kash Patel posted a picture on X of bullets recovered near the shooter, one of which was marked with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”

Patel framed the attack as the latest in a string of violent acts targeting law enforcement. “We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers,” Patel wrote. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in a post on X, blamed the deadly attack in Dallas on “far-left” rhetoric about ICE. “Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” Noem wrote.