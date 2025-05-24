fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

After U.S.-Iran Talks in Rome, Officials Voice Optimism

State of the Union: Special envoy Steve Witkoff’s demand that Tehran cease enriching uranium had presented a stumbling block in negotiations.
Iran Holds Presidential Runoff Election
Credit: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Andrew Day
May 24, 2025 10:15 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Officials from the U.S. and Iran struck an optimistic note Friday after a fifth round of nuclear talks between the two countries wrapped up in Rome. 

“We have just completed one of the most professional rounds of talks,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television. “The fact that we are now on a reasonable path, in my view, is itself a sign of progress.”

A senior U.S. official, Reuters reports, said, “The talks continue to be constructive—we made further progress, but there is still work to be done.” The official said the talks, which Oman mediated, lasted over two hours.

Washington and Tehran are trying to strike a deal that would give Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear energy program.

Ahead of the meeting, the countries’ respective negotiating positions seemed far apart after special envoy Steve Witkoff, who leads the U.S. delegation, insisted in a Sunday interview that Iran cease enriching uranium as part of a deal. 

Analysts and Iranian officials say that demand is a non-starter for Tehran, but that a deal remains achievable if Washington instead pursues a verification regime that ensures Iran doesn’t build nuclear weapons.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei this week called the demand to stop enriching uranium “excessive and outrageous” and questioned the value of diplomacy with the U.S.

More like this

What Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israel Voices Both Miss

Jason Jones May 23, 2025
The people of Gaza are not a means to an end.

Why Negotiations With Iran Are So Difficult

George D. O’Neill Jr. May 22, 2025
The U.S. has gotten a reputation for breaking agreements and brutalizing other nations.

America Can’t Afford to Protect Europe from Russia

Doug Bandow May 22, 2025
President Donald Trump should act now to end European defense dependence.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today