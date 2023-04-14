fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Banning Abortion Works

State of the Union: A new study shows that abortion restrictions reduce abortion.

Stand With Planned Parenthood Rally In Boston
Planned Parenthood rally in Boston. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Apr 14, 2023 5:30 PM

The Society of Family Planning, not exactly a pro-life organization, released a study earlier this week indicating that there were 32,260 fewer abortions than expected between July and December after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision. That means there are more than 30,000 living, breathing babies alive today who, but for Dobbs and anti-abortion laws passed at the state level, would not have been born.

That those babies have been born demonstrates two things. First, it proves that banning or restricting abortion access actually reduces abortion. That seems intuitive, but pro-choice activists have insisted for decades that abortion bans don't work. They obviously do.

Advertisement

Second, it gives the lie to the trope that, unless the United States blows out its social programs and addresses the "root causes" of abortion, criminalization won't work. It might be a good idea to expand Medicaid, SNAP, and other welfare programs. Perhaps doing so will reduce the number of abortions; perhaps not. While we have that debate, pro-lifers should do one thing we know for certain will reduce abortions: ban them.

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Progressively Mental

Shaun Rieley April 14, 2023
State of the Union: New studies correlate poor mental health with leftist politics.

A District Judge in a Den of Robbers

Carmel Richardson April 14, 2023
Texas’s mifepristone ruling hits both abortion and drug industries in one swing.

Think Twice Before Firing

John Hirschauer April 13, 2023
A recent circuit court case proves that race should still be on the mind of conscious employers.
Advertisement
Advertisement