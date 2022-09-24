A Christianity Worth Caring About

Saw this just now on Twitter, from the Catholic Church's Synodal hootenanny in Frascati:

In #Frascati22 our experts are working on the syntheses produced during the local consultation phase. Pages and pages full of stories, insights, but also in some cases real works of art.#synod #ListeningChurch #WalkingTogether pic.twitter.com/UqGAtHjWSx — Synod.va (@Synod_va) September 24, 2022

Advertisement

This is the work of art that comes to mind:

(If you don't get the reference, watch this.)

In Toronto this week, I talked with a Catholic priest about evangelization. He said that when he meets young adults who are interested in exploring Christianity, they usually want to talk about Orthodoxy or Latin Mass Catholicism. Of course they do! These are liturgical, time-tested forms of Christianity that connect the worshipper viscerally with the transcendent dimension, with Deep Mystery and Awe. They feel timeless. Is there anything more of-the-moment than a synod of a "Listening Church" that's "Walking Together" towards identity-politics banalities? Can you imagine how interminably twee those listening sessions must be. So many navels to be gazed into, like crystal balls.

In Toronto, someone gave me a great book by a priest of the Archdiocese, Monsignor Robert Nusca, called The Christ Of The Apocalypse. It's a learned exegesis of the Book of Revelation. I read it on the flight back to the US. It's exciting and inspiring! It's about the cosmic drama of Christianity, as represented in the Apocalypse. It feels a million miles away from that warmed-over Seventies shtick.

In the book, Msgr Nusca quotes Karl Rahner saying, "The Christian of the future will be a mystic, or he will not exist at all." Ain't that the truth.