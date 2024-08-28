fbpx
238 Bush, McCain, and Romney Alums Endorse Harris In Open Letter

State of the Union: The endorsement mirrors a similar letter from 2020.
Mitt Romney with John McCain
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Aug 28, 2024 12:00 PM

Two hundred thirty-eight former staffers for the former Republican standard-bearers John McCain, Mitt Romney, George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush have signed an open letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump. 

The letter makes reference to similar letters from the 2020 campaign, wherein former Romney, McCain, and Bush (43) staffers endorsed the former Vice President Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump.

The signatories of the open letter vary in their former political roles. The signatories include everyone from former McCain Chiefs of Staff Mark Salter and Chris Koch to miscellaneous former interns. 

The open letter attacks the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, as well as Trump’s domestic policy. “At home, another four years of Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership, this time focused on advancing the dangerous goals of Project 2025, will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions,” the letter claims. 

“Abroad, democratic movements will be irreparably jeopardized as Trump and his acolyte JD Vance kowtow to dictators like Vladimir Putin while turning their backs on our allies,” the letter states.

