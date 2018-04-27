The Saudis tell more lies about Yemen. Stephen Snyder reports on the findings of an investigation into bogus Saudi claims that the Houthis were holding oil tankers hostage.

Having wounded the nuclear deal, Macron must travel to Tehran. Esfandyar Batmanghelidj explains why Macron’s attempt to win over Trump with a “new deal” with Iran harms the existing agreement and alienates Iran.

Trump’s “middle ground” on Iran sanctions waivers is a myth. Richard Nephew debunks the claim that terminating sanctions waivers won’t violate and sabotage the nuclear deal.

The Ronny Jackson fiasco is so embarrassing because it was easily preventable. Daniel DePetris ties the VA secretary nominee’s scandal and withdrawal to the administration’s overall incompetence.