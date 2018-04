Trump can only make the Syrian disaster worse. Doug Bandow warns that intervention now risks a general war with Syria’s patrons.

Trump can’t alter Syria’s future. Douglas Macgregor warns that bombing Syria is “exactly the sort of military action that has made America’s regional opponents stronger and allies weaker since 2001.”

The Bolton-Pompeo package. Paul Pillar argues that Pompeo and Bolton should be viewed as a package deal and Pompeo’s nomination should be judged accordingly.