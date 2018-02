Trump’s nuke plan raising alarms among military brass. Mark Perry reports on the negative reaction to Trump’s Nuclear Posture Review inside the Department of Defense.

The cataclysm that would follow a “bloody nose” strike in North Korea. Mira Rapp-Hooper warns that an attack on North Korea, even a “limited” one, knowingly risks a major war and a disaster for all involved.

12 depressing previews of America’s next war. Micah Zenko makes predictions about how future U.S. wars will be fought.