The U.S.-Saudi starvation blockade. Pat Buchanan condemns the U.S.-backed coalition blockade of Yemen as “inhumane and indefensible.”

60 Minutes imagines a different war in Yemen. Derek Davison faults the news program for failing to report on the U.S. and British role in enabling the war on Yemen.

North Korea is a bad actor, but that doesn’t make it a state sponsor of terrorism. Doug Bandow explains why the Trump administration’s decision to sanction North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism is wrong.

Why new sanctions won’t change Russia’s behavior. Emma Ashford reviews the failure of past sanctions to change Russian policies, and predicts that the latest round of sanctions will produce the same result.