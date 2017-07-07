Why is Haley still Trump’s U.N. ambassador? Phil Giraldi warns against the dangers of Haley’s reflexive hawkishness.

What “the Thucydides Trap” gets wrong. Michael Vlahos reviews Graham Allison’s book, Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’ Trap?

Saudi Arabia is weakening itself and strengthening Iran. Ross Harrison explains why Saudi adventurism and Trump’s support for it are gifts to Iran.

The new neoconservative mantra: Iran on the verge of collapse. Jim Lobe notices a pattern in recent arguments from Iran hawks and refutes their claims.