The never-ending war in Afghanistan. Andrew Bacevich comments on America’s longest war and how it is being almost completely ignored at home.

The case for talking to North Korea. Daniel DePetris reminds us of the merits of diplomatic engagement.

The dangerous reality of an Iran war. Sharmine Narwani considers the potential for armed conflict in the Persian Gulf, and identifies some of the costs and risks for U.S. forces in the event of a war with Iran.

An independent Wales? Ellie Mae O’Hagan thinks it is time to start debating the possibility.