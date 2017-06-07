ISIS has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Iran’s parliament and Khomeini’s tomb:

Several people were injured and at least one person died on Wednesday morning in two attacks in Iran, one in the Parliament building and one on the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which are believed to be the terrorist group’s first major assaults within Iran’s borders.

These are deplorable attacks, and the U.S. should condemn them just as it would condemn terrorist attacks elsewhere. Assuming that the claim of responsibility is true, it suggests that as ISIS loses ground in Iraq and Syria it will continue to direct or encourage attacks on the states that have been fighting them. The attack on major landmarks in Iran’s capital follows an increase in anti-Iranian ISIS propaganda.

It is also further confirmation, if any was needed, that ISIS and Iran are indeed enemies, contrary to some of the stranger ideas held by some members of the Trump administration. It was a little over a year ago that Mattis said that “Iran is not an enemy of ISIS” and went on to say this:

What is the one country in the Middle East that has not been attacked by ISIS? One. And it’s Iran. That is just more than happenstance, I’m sure.

The Tehran attacks should lay this bizarre idea to rest once and for all, and they show that the U.S. and Iran do have some enemies and interests in common.

Update: Latest reports state that 12 have been killed and 42 wounded in the attacks. At least four attackers are reportedly now dead.