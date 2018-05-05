Known Mujahideen-e Khalq (MEK) shill Rudy Giuliani claimed that Trump is on board with pursuing regime change in Iran:

Rudy Giuliani pushed for regime change in Iran on Saturday, saying President Donald Trump is “as committed to regime change as we are.”

Giuliani has been paid to recite pro-MEK talking points for years, so this might just be more of the same, but considering Trump’s general hostility to Iran it isn’t hard to believe that he supports regime change there. When a long-time MEK advocate is now Trump’s National Security Advisor and another is a member of his legal team, it is not a stretch to think that the president could agree with their fanatical views on Iran. At the very least, Giuliani’s remarks should remind us how dangerous it is if this cult and its allies have influence over U.S. policy towards Iran.

What the Politico article doesn’t explain is that the organization hosting the event where Giuliani spoke is a front organization for the MEK and lobbies on their behalf. Since the MEK is a deranged totalitarian cult that used to be recognized as a terrorist group, it is more than a little misleading to say that their front organization is “a group that aims to promote democracy in the Islamic Republic.” That is certainly what that organization wants Americans to believe, but it would be extremely foolish to take this group or any other linked with MEK at face value.

It bears repeating that the MEK is widely hated in Iran because the group fought against Iran in the Iran-Iraq war, and the vast majority of Iranians wants nothing to do with them. Treating this group or any of its fronts as a legitimate or serious Iranian opposition movement is a horrible mistake, and the former and current officials that support the MEK should be held accountable for helping to promote an awful group in the service of a bad cause that most Iranians don’t support.