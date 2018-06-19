That’s green tea crème brûlée with sautéed banana and banana cream on top, with a wedge of Morro cheese ice cream on the side. It tasted much better than it looks here!
View From Your Table
Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged Azores, Ponta Delgada.
-
Don’t Write Off the Libertarian Republicans
-
How the Left Fell in Love With Localism
-
Common Core Is a Menace to Pluralism and Democracy
-
Did Trump Really Hand Asia to China During the Kim Summit?
-
TAC Bookshelf for the Week of June 18
-
How D.C. Lobbyists Got China’s ZTE Off the Hook
-
What is Democracy Anyway?
-
Mark Sanford: What Might Have Been
-
This Father’s Day, Remembering Children Who Live Without Dads
-
Real Takeaway: The FBI Influenced the Election of a President
-
Remembering the Iconic TV Dad
-
The 3 Ways Diplomacy With North Korea Could End—and War is Still One of Them