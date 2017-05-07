A reader from within Duke Divinity School sent the following. The reader, whose identity I verified, asked for anonymity to protect himself/herself from retribution there:

Earlier this semester, an email went out to DDS faculty about racial sensitivity training. Griffiths wrote an excoriating reply, saying something to the effect that the program was intellectually vapid and beneath the level of discourse an elite theological school should be having. A whole wave of emails ensued from various faculty. Valerie Cooper, mentioned in Griffiths’ note, then decided it would be appropriate to spend a session in two of her classes (“Pentecostalism” and “White Apocalypse”) showing students these emails and using it as an opportunity to tell everyone how much racism she had to deal with from some of her white male colleagues. While she blacked out Griffiths’ name in almost every instance, people could tell from the style and diction that these were emails from Griffiths. Though if it weren’t clear enough already (and it was) she forgot to black out his name on the last page. It was the very nadir of professionalism.

Prof. Cooper, by the way, published the following response to my Friday post about the controversy, in which I characterized Prof. Griffiths’s accusers as SJWs. She welcomes the term:

If merely objecting to “racial sensitivity” training at a university is enough to get you subjected to a star chamber disciplinary process as a counterrevolutionary, and if objecting gets you branded an enemy of the people, such that all the professional standards and pursuit of justice at Duke get cut down in an effort to capture and punish the white devil — if these things are true, then Duke Divinity School is no place for scholars.

All of this needs to come out, documents and everything.