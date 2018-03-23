A reader named Bec comments:

British feminist here, I’m neither a conservative (with a large or small C) or a Christian. I just wanted to extend a ‘hello’ from across the pond, and say that we have ABSOLUTELY NO allies on the Left. None. Nada. Zip. Zilch. I wanted to thank you for your solidarity with us on this issue and for supporting Kellie’s bravery.

This whole mess (we’ll be breaking rocks on the gulag before long for gender thought crimes) has made me really, really open my ears to conservatives, and start listening. It’s all well and good accusing others of bigotry whilst being totally intolerant to others views myself. What I’m hearing, on this issue, from ‘your’ side is far more coherent and indeed truly liberal, than anything going on on the Left. This is a deeply regressive, woman hating, homophobic, anti free speech ideology and we’ve got to stop it.

I believe this issue is not only the greatest roll back of women’s rights in 200 years, but it has massive implications for freedom in general, given that it’s aim is to obfuscate the meaning of language itself. I’m paraphrasing, but once you can get people to believe a lie is true, you can get them to believe and support almost anything. The divisiveness and sheer vitriol involved is like something out of am East German Stasi basement. Things now, such as ‘women give birth’ mare truly unsayable.

I appreciate that feminists and conservatives aren’t natural allies on this issue, but I’d urge anyone with concerns to reach out and support each other, in the States there is a wonderful coalition of conservatives and feminists called Hands Across the Aisle, please have a look at them, they have a great youtube video called ‘Biology is not Bigotry’.

I’ve been involved with trying to stop this madness for over two years now, and I am (sadly) convinced it’s a men’s sexual rights movement. If we look at this logically we are telling kids (who we don’t allow to vote, drive, smoke, get married) that they can be agents over their sexed bodies, that biology is not real, that it is ‘socially constructed’. Following that logic (and I have seen this argued with my own eyes) then it follows that ‘child’ and ‘age’ is also ‘socially constructed’ and a matter of belief. Where does that leave us?

Name me one other ‘civil rights’ movement so obsessed with kids genitals and I’ll eat my hat. Gender clinicians in the UK, who advocate a ‘watchful waiting’ approach, are saying in private that the main interference with their child and adolescent patients is not from parents, the state, or institutions, it’s from MALE STRANGERS on the internet (“transwomen”). It should be noted that 90% of transwomen never had dysphoria, either as kids or as adults, they are not distressed, they are instead narcissistically and erotically involved with THEMSELVES. They need kids for the validation of their fetish, and they are being slipstreamed by some very nefarious people indeed. I’d urge any reasonable person to ask, WHY are male strangers on the internet SO INTERESTED in other people’s kids? Why?

It’s already happening in the states, it’s already happening in Canada, and despite self ID not being law in the UK, it’s already happening here, we have male rapists in female prisons, men taking jobs and places from women, men taking women’s sporting prizes, and men going into schools and teaching this balderdash to kids, and everyone is too afraid to tell them ‘no’.

Please, please join us in this fight, we are ally-less.