No words. At least no words that I am willing to say in public.

This same crowd of patriotic Christmas defenders chanted “Lock her up!” during the president’s speech.

This is really happening. It is foul.

God will not be mocked. You Christians who support this tawdry defilement of the Nativity, … why?

UPDATE: Let me make it clear why I find this disgusting.

I loathe how Trump weaponizes Christmas in the culture war. Yes, I know that there are cases every year of joyless liberals trying to drive crèches and the like out of the public square. I have no problem at all with Christians fighting that. But Donald Trump — a man who in all his morally squalid life (for example) never had a good or sincere word to say about Jesus Christ — is now positioning himself as a Defender Of The Faith against this “War On Christmas.” Don’t you see what a sham this is? Four days ago, in his Utah speech, the president said:

“Remember I said we’re bringing Christmas back? Christmas is back, bigger and better than ever before. We’re bringing Christmas back.”

Because Americans were deprived of Christmas before Donald Trump was elected president? Because nobody said “Merry Christmas” until Trump arrived on the scene? The man speaks of Christmas as if it were a Trump-branded property (“bigger and better than ever before”).

I hate how every aspect of American life is more and more politicized. The left does this too. Can’t Christmas be left alone? Why do we have to defile that as well? That’s Trump’s doing. Look at that image above: somebody arranged for those rallygoers to have pre-made giant letters to spell out Christmas, and to be standing down front for the sake of that photo. What if they carried a J-E-S-U-S? Would it be clearer then what Trump is doing here? It’s profane.

Finally, this crowd full of Christians who are so grateful that Donald Trump has made it possible once again to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, also chanted demanding the imprisonment of the politician their Cromwell defeated over a year ago, and drove into retirement. Such Christmas spirit, that.