So, when do the wheels finally come off this thing? From the NYT:

President Trump offered a new version of his decision to fire James B. Comey, saying on Thursday that he would have dismissed the F.B.I. director regardless of whether the attorney general and his deputy recommended it.

It was just the latest in a series of statements, some of them contradictory, to whiplash Washington over 48 hours that began with Mr. Comey’s firing on Tuesday evening. And it was unusually harsh: Mr. Trump castigated Mr. Comey as “a showboat” and “a grandstander,” suggesting that his issues with the F.B.I. director went beyond any previously stated concerns.

Mr. Trump said Thursday he had not relied solely on the advice from the Justice Department’s top two leaders in deciding to dismiss Mr. Comey. Earlier, the White House had said that Mr. Trump had acted only after Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, came to him and recommended that Mr. Comey be dismissed because of his handling of last year’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email. In his Tuesday letter terminating Mr. Comey, Mr. Trump said he had “accepted their recommendation.” And Vice President Mike Pence, talking to reporters, echoed his boss.

But by the next day, that story had begun to unravel.

Read it all, and ask yourself why on earth any Republican member of Congress would stand by this president, who is congenitally unable to tell the truth. And look at this:

Only seven days after Donald J. Trump was sworn in as president, James B. Comey has told associates, the F.B.I. director was summoned to the White House for a one-on-one dinner with the new commander in chief.

The conversation that night in January, Mr. Comey now believes, was a harbinger of his downfall this week as head of the F.B.I., according to two people who have heard his account of the dinner.

As they ate, the president and Mr. Comey made small talk about the election and the crowd sizes at Mr. Trump’s rallies. The president then turned the conversation to whether Mr. Comey would pledge his loyalty to him.

Mr. Comey declined to make that pledge. Instead, Mr. Comey has recounted to others, he told Mr. Trump that he would always be honest with him, but that he was not “reliable” in the conventional political sense.

The White House says this account is not correct.

Maybe the White House is telling the truth here, but I don’t believe it. How can anybody believe it?

The thing to keep in mind is that this Dumpster fire is entirely of Trump’s own making. Maybe Comey deserved to be fired. If so, you don’t fire him in the middle of this Russia investigation, you don’t fire him in a dirty way guaranteed to raise everyone’s suspicions, and you sure don’t lie about it, and send your people (Pence, Sanders, et al.) out to lie about it.

And now, in his NBC News interview today, Trump blew it all up again, suggesting that the Russia probe did play into his rationale for firing Comey:

… and that he had decided to fire Comey no matter what Sessions and Rosenstein said:

HOLT: Did you ask for a recommendation?

TRUMP: What I did is, I was going to fire Comey. My decision. It was not . . .

HOLT: You had made the decision before they came in the room.

TRUMP: I was going to fire Comey. There’s no good time to do it, by the way.

HOLT: Because in your letter, you said, ‘I accepted their recommendation.’ So you had already made the decision.

TRUMP: Oh, I was going to fire regardless of recommendation.

thereby sawing off the limb behind all his spokesmen.

Remember when Sen. Bob Kerrey said of Bill Clinton that he’s “an unusually good liar”? Clinton was. Trump is an unusually bad liar — and it is destroying his administration only four months into his presidency. It is becoming very hard to deny that President Trump believes that the FBI ought to be not just under his authority, but under his control.

If you’re a Republican member of Congress right now, what must you be thinking?

via GIPHY

UPDATE: Here’s a good piece from Politico talking about how, whatever Trump’s real reasons for canning Comey, that Comey had been courting this fate for a long time. Excerpt:

There are already hints that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was gunning for Comey at the White House’s request, but Trump’s letter firing the FBI director came attached to memos from both the attorney general and deputy attorney general that concluded Comey had compromised the bureau’s integrity and reputation.

It’s a conclusion that few in Washington will argue with today. As interviews with current and former FBI agents and executives as well as officials at the Justice Department and both the Obama and Trump White Houses make clear, Comey has spent the past year delivering enemies on all sides all the evidence they needed to conclude that he had become uniquely compromised as FBI director. That cover may prove a fig leaf for Trump’s real reason—hoping to avoid Comey’s tenaciousness as a prosecutor as he finds himself in the FBI’s spotlight—but the seeds of Comey’s downfall have been germinating for years.

Posted in , , . Tagged , , , .

MORE FROM THIS AUTHOR

Hide 32 comments

32 Responses to Trump: An Unusually Bad Liar

  1. Chela429 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    They are thinking they have majorities in both chambers and a president that will (hopefully) rubber stamp all their bills if they back him. All they can think about is power and they are putting party over country. The problem is Trump is like a black hole and anyone that gets too close to his orbit gets chewed up and spit out. They all risk going down with the stench of this presidency but they are hoping they can put their mark on the government before it all goes down in flames.

  2. Ferdinand says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Follow the money. Tick tock. At what point does Pence’s complicity become the most pressing national security question? We’ve already this week had confirmation in Congressional testimony that the Russians hacked the GOP as well as the DNC, but chose to keep that stolen data private. One can only assume to blackmail Republican politicians. What did Paul Ryan know and when did he know it? If Trump leaves or is removed from office it will be interesting to see who is able to replace him.

  3. MikeCA says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    If you’re a GOP pol up for reelection in 2018,you’re thinking how long do I stick with Trump? In some districts to the bitter end but in others Trump may prove to be a bigger liability. In the end they’ll do what it takes to preserve their political future.

  4. Deacon Nicholas says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    The concept of lying has no meaning at all in an age when there is no real distinction between truth and falsehood. You and I harbor these old-fashioned, bourgeois notions of truth, but you and I are dinosaurs.

    And yet, Christ is Risen! That truth abides no matter what.

  5. Noah172 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    The conversation that night in January, Mr. Comey now believes, was a harbinger of his downfall this week as head of the F.B.I., according to two people who have heard his account of the dinner

    IOW, Comey himself didn’t say anything in the story, although it implies dishonestly that he did.

    Maybe the White House is telling the truth here, but I don’t believe it. How can anybody believe it?

    Why should anybody believe anonymously sourced stories (i.e., gossip)?

    What is wrong with you, Rod, a journalist by trade, that you have no skepticism of no-name, no-evidence stories?

    Andrew McCabe, Comey’s deputy and the new Acting Director, testified under oath before the Senate today that:

    there was no obstruction of the Russia investigation

    There was no request for more resources for it

    It has adequate resources

    It will not be impeded by a change in Directors, as it is being handled by career civil servants.

    None of the smug, sanctimonious impeach-Trump people who comment here have any answer to McCabe’s testimony, nor to the gossipy nature of most anti-Trump stories.

    But you, Rod, should know better.

  6. georgina davenport says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    “In four days, the president has shredded his credibility….” What do you mean in four days? He had no credibility from day one of his inauguration. He had already destroyed his credibility even when he was still a candidate. Only partisan Republicans and gullible voters who had drunk his cool aid couldn’t see it.

    His “revealing” interview with Holt was exactly the Trump the Left saw from the very beginning.

  7. Uzback says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I can’t wait for the so-called “conservatives” that stand for moral duty and responsible government to rush in droves to say this is all made up.

    Trump tells it like it is, unless his staff corrects him on what he means to say, which he then has to change, so he can find an expert to say what his staff is supposed to mean, which he then throws under the bus by saying what everyone knew he meant to say, but wouldn’t say it until he actually said it.

  8. Nathan Rinne says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Rod,

    Trump is totally correct.

    Did you read the two messages attached to Trump’s note dismissing Comey?

    I don’t believe there is anything to this Russia thing. Put up or shut up, you know?

    Most scandalous thing ever is Susan Rice.

    These are the most important points, I humbly suggest.

    +Nathan

  9. Wes says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    I should have voted for Clinton.

  10. Ferdinand says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Noah172:
    “Why should anybody believe anonymously sourced stories (i.e., gossip)?”
    Are you old enough to remember that story from the 1970s? Watergate? There’s a decent movie version of events with Dustin Hoffman you could catch.

  11. VikingLS says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    “..ask yourself why on earth any Republican member of Congress would stand by this president, who is congenitally unable to tell the truth.”

    That’s an easy answer, until their constituents are scandalized by Trump, its not wise for them to be. Same reason most Democrat politicians stood by the Clintons.

    You know how this works.

  12. Raskolnik says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Rod, you should listen to Noah172. There’s simply nothing in the NYT article that indicates what you seem to think it indicates. You should read Byron York’s article; the reality is that Trump had indeed made the decision to fire Comey months ago, but for procedural reasons wanted to observe the chain of command. The FBI director reports to the deputy AG who reports to the AG who reports to the President.

    But the deputy AG had not been confirmed until April 26. Two weeks to the day later, the deputy AG made his recommendation that Comey be fired to the AG, who relayed that recommendation to the President and Comey was canned. But Trump was not “lying” when he said that he had already made the decision to fire Comey. Again, he just wanted to observe the chain of command.

    There remains, after 10 months, absolutely nothing to the Russia allegations.

    [NFR: I don’t know that there is anything to the Russia allegations. I do know that the way Trump has rolled this out has been a disaster that has made fools of the White House staff. — RD]

  13. PoliSigh says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    To please Noah172, there must be a minimum of three witnesses with a time stamped video evidence from at least two video cameras being held by at least one conservative before he can call anything true.

    Even if McCabe contradicts what Noah172 said in his testimony that the White House is not telling the truth, then it is McCabe who is dishonest.

    Slow down there a bit buddy, you might want to let the process take its place. If Trump was innocent, he would want the investigation to acquit him instead of trying to putting blocks in the road, and dissembling as you are trying to do.

  14. Wes says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    “If you like your health plan, you can keep it.”

  15. Ferdinand says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Noah172, you’re not being truthful about FBI Director McCabe’s words today. Here’s the quote, in response to Sen Rubio:
    “MCCABE: As you know, Senator, the work of the men and women of the FBI continues despite any changes in circumstance, any decisions. So there has been no effort to impede our investigation today. Quite simply put sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people, and upholding the Constitution.”
    You know what this means in plain English as well as I do, and McCabe is obviously NOT saying here that the firing is no big deal. He’s being careful with his word choice, as should all national security professionals – first and foremost, the President!

  16. Noah172 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Comey himself wrote that he believes that a President has the authority to dismiss an FBI Director for any reason or no reason.

    [NFR: Nobody doubts that a President has that authority. — RD]

  17. Joel Walbert says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Re: georgina davenport

    I didn’t vote for Trump, nor am I a Republican. Fact of the matter, he does not need to give a reason. Any President can fire any appointee at any time for any reason or no reason at all.

    Anything else on this matter is a distraction from the fact that the Democrat ‘leaders’ have been calling for him to be fired since November. Now they get what they want and its a problem?

  18. W. Adderholdt says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Mr. Dreher, I admire your attention to detail in capitalizing “Dumpster” in the expression “Dumpster fire,” acknowledging the trademark held by the Dempster Brothers, but the trademark has officially expired. Still, let’s celebrate George, Thomas, and John Dempster and their invention of the front-loading garbage truck!

  19. eric says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:11 am

    I love you Rod but this is just hyperbole.

    True Trump has an amazingly inept communications team I grant you, and he lies often, but he has no more or less lied than any president in recent memory. They all lied early and often.

    Take a look at the last few elections:

    Trump-Clinton
    Obama-Romney
    Obama-McCain
    Bush-Kerry
    Bush-Gore
    Clinton-Dole
    Clinton-Bush-Perot

    Of these candidates who would a non-partisan person with some intellectual honesty say was a credible person in terms of telling the truth? Maybe Dole, maybe. The rest all had major issues with truth on day one of their campaign/presidency.

    I did not vote for Trump, I will not vote for Trump, but why people see him as worse than all of the others is amusing. It is cultural. He is simply too un-establishment for the intelligentsia (both right and left) to bear. I am convinced if he was doing the very same thing he is now with a Cambridge accent the fury would be 10 times less.

    Mind you this is not good and is why our society needs the Benedict Option. But the reflexive “Trump is the worst ever” takes are crazy.

    BTW just finished the Benedict Option and have recommended it to all I know. Great and important book.

  20. David Naas says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Aaaannnddd….

    For those harboring a secret wish that Trump will eventually get frustrated enough with Winning All The Time and resign, one merely notes that Mike Pence has forfeited whatever dignity, integrity, viortue, honor, or courage he may have had (or may not — his handling and surrender of Indiana’s Religious Freedom act was — slimy cowardice). For those who think he will be the Social Conservative’s Salvation, please, re-think. I doubt it.

    Trump is demonstrating the remarkable ability to degrade anyone who stands close to him.

    He isn’t a Conservative. He isn’t even “on the Right.” He believes in, cares for, and works for Donald John Trump, and nothing else. Nothing.

  21. Mac61 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:18 am

    With his base, Trump is secure. As long as he is sticking it to someone The Base does not like, his popularity should remain solid. Trump says it like it is.

    If you are a Reoublican Congressman, your thinking depends upon where you are from. Hope A might be that somehow this particular episode blows over with no more added embarassment, which it may well do. Plan B would be to distance yourself from The Apprentice and hope for the best, depending upon where The Base is in September 2018.

    I wonder at what point Congressional Republicans run him down in a field somewhere and get him to sign some sort of Magna Carta.

  22. CharleyCarp says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:24 am

    If Trump leaves or is removed from office it will be interesting to see who is able to replace him.

    What? Everyone knows the answer: Vice President Pence.

  23. Deplorable MD says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Yawn. Wake me when Trumps lies rise to the level of Obamas, Clintons, or W’s.

  24. Anne says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:37 am

    They’ve stopped bothering to lie:

    “We want this [Russia probe] to come to a conclusion. We think that we’ve actually, by removing Director Comey, taken steps to make that happen.” — Sarah Huckabee, Trump press aide

  25. Matthew says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:39 am

    The alternate universe version of this presidency is why I could never have voted for either of those two candidates. Clinton as president would have been no different accept that the lying would have been done complicity, with all the major journalistic venues simply turning a blind eye. I can only imagine what the Clinton foundation and Bill as Vice President mess would have looked like a year into that presidency. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to justify Trumps presidential dumpster fire, but anyone who didn’t expect this level of incompetence was as naive as the liberals who thought the Clinton presidency would have been a model of virtue and competency. This entire mess just really drives home the point that my not voting for any presidential candidate for the first time in my voting life was a right decision.

  26. JDM says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Trump is undoubtably a Liar. Now what other Christian sins is he guilty of.

    The 10 Commandments:

    I am the Lord thy God. Not Guilty.
    Thou shalt not make uno thee any graven image. Not Guilty.
    Thou shall have no other gods before me. Not Guilty.
    Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in Vain. Guilty.
    Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Guilty.
    Honor thy father and thy mother. Not Guilty.
    Thou shalt no kill. Guilty, as he approved drone strikes that killed people.
    Thou Shalt not commit adultery. Guilty, Guilty, Guilty….
    Thou Shalt not steal. Guilty.
    Thou Shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor. Guilty
    Thou shalt not the neighbors house. Guilty.
    Thous shalt not covet the neighbor’s wife. Guilty.
    Thou shalt not coven the neighbor’s servants, animals, or anything else. Guilty.

    And for the 7 Deadly Sins:

    Lust: Guilty
    Gluttony: Guilty
    Greed: Guilty
    Sloth: Not Guilty
    Wrath: Guilty
    Envy: Guilty
    Pride: Guilty

    Can someone tell my why the majority of Christian Conservatives still support Donald Trump?

  27. William Dalton says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Trump is a bad liar because he is unaware he is lying when he says something. He says something because it then occurs to him, and because it occurs to him it must not only be true, but great, tremendous, fantastic, etc. So, of course, he is not shy about saying it – taking credit for it.

    What is astounding is that the President, this President, would describe the circumspect Jim Comey as a “showboat”, a “grandstander”. I would hardly have thought Donald Trump would admit the now departed FBI director into his own rarefied company.

  28. M_Young says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I don’t see any story unraveling at all. I see a lot of wishful thinking.

    Trump says he ‘made up his mind’ before the AG and Rosenstein. That is in no way contradictory to his acting “after receiving the recommendation”.

    Oh, and the Left internet was giddy after news broke that Rosenstein was meeting with Senate leaders. Here was the Haldeman (or Erlichman or whatever…the guy that broke).

    Turns out that Rosenstein ‘isn’t quitting’, says he never threatened to quit (contrary to earlier, anonymous source reporting).

    What else will turn out to be overblown, badly sourced, reporting?

  29. education realist says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Yesterday, the Washington Post reported that the Deputy AG threatened to quit if the White House kept up the story that he’d been the instigator. Today, the DAG denied that.

    But today, here’s Rod acting like we’re supposed to believe the NY Times.

    It’s not just the NY Times that has destroyed its credibility. Conservatives like Rod have, too.

    Statements like this:

    “and it is destroying his administration only four months into his presidency.”

    Really? Destroying it? And then, a month from now, when he nominates a judge you like, Rod, are you going to say “Oh, yeah, remember when I said Trump was destroying his presidency? I was just menopausal. Don’t mind me.”

    ” It is becoming very hard to deny that President Trump believes that the FBI ought to be not just under his authority, but under his control.”

    Note the utter lack of subjective shading, here. No, Rod is speaking TRUTH.

    The chattering class must chatter and clammer and yabber.

  30. JLF says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:14 am

    At seventy – nearly seventy-one – Trump isn’t going to learn new tricks. He isn’t going to be a politician. He isn’t going to be a diplomat. He’s going to act as he always has. In large part that is why he was elected.

    If you want to know what he’s likely done and will do, put yourself in the place of a spoiled, rich, and above all, lucky bully who almost always has his way.

    I’ll leave to the professionals any analysis of his youth and young adulthood as the second son whose older brother had daddy’s name and birthright, but drank himself into an early grave, leaving daddy with a reluctant second choice. Or an older sister who obviously inherited more than her share or the family brains, leaving little Donny to rely on charm and the aforesaid luck to make his way.

  31. Ferdinand says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Me: If Trump leaves or is removed from office it will be interesting to see who is able to replace him.

    Charley: What? Everyone knows the answer: Vice President Pence.

    Not if he’s also under indictment for knowingly participating in illegal money and contacts from Russian agents to the Trump/Pence campaign. What did Pence know and when did he know it?

  32. Noah172 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Ferdinand,

    McCabe responded to several Senators that the investigation was adequately resourced. He was emphatic on that point.

    To Senator Collins asking about Comey allegedly requesting more resources, he answered:

    I cannot confirm that request was made. As you know ma’am, when we need resources, we make those requests here. So I — I don’t — I’m not aware of that request and it’s not consistent with my understanding of how we request additional resources.

    That said, we don’t typically request resources for an individual case. And as I mentioned, I strongly believe that the Russian investigation is adequately resourced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Embarrassing the Government Is the Ultimate Crime

Sending More Troops to Afghanistan Won’t Win the War

What Trump’s FCC Is Up To

Will America Partition Syria?

Fixing America’s Public Schools: A 19-Point Checklist

We Need Civil Defense

Why Is North Korea the United States’ Problem?

Why Was Comey Fired?

Thank You, Stephen Colbert

2018 Is Going to Be Another Rough Year for Democrats