Did you know that according to trans person Tiffany Berruti, you don’t have the right to know that the person you’re interested in dating is trans before you go out? Read on:

Their argument [people who believe the potential partner’s trans status should be disclosed] is that they aren’t not attracted to trans people, so they should have a right to know if a potential partner is trans before dating them. These people view transness as a mere physical quality that they just aren’t attracted to. The issue with this logic is that the person in question is obviously attracted to trans people, or else they wouldn’t be worried about accidentally going out with one. So these people aren’t attracted to trans people because of some physical quality, they aren’t attracted to trans people because they are disgusted by the very idea of transness. Disgust towards trans people is ingrained in all of us from a very early age. The gender binary forms the basis of European societies. It establishes that there are men and there are women, and each has a specific role. For the gender binary to have power, it has to be rigid and inflexible. Thus, from the day we are born, we are taught to believe in a very static and strict form of gender. We learn that if you have a penis, you are a man, and if you have a vagina, you are a woman. Trans people are walking refutations of this concept of gender. Our very existence threatens to undermine the gender binary itself. And for that, we are constantly demonized. For example, trans people, mainly women of color, continue to be slaughtered in droves for being trans. The justification of transphobic oppression is often that transness is inherently disgusting. For example, the “trans panic” defense still exists to this day. This defense involves the defendant asking for a lesser sentence after killing a trans person because they contend that when they found out the victim was trans, they freaked out and couldn’t control themselves. This defense is still legal in every state but California. And our culture constantly reinforces the notion that transness is undesirable. For example, there is the common trope in fictional media in which a male protagonist is “tricked” into sleeping with a trans woman. The character’s disgust after finding out is often used as a punchline. Thus, not being attracted to trans people is deeply transphobic.

Good grief. That’s just crazy (as well as bad manners). The lengths people like Tiffany Berruti will go to to compel everyone to affirm that their belief about themselves corresponds to reality.

George Orwell, from 1984:

He picked up the children’s history book and looked at the portrait of Big Brother which formed its frontispiece. The hypnotic eyes gazed into his own. It was as though some huge force were pressing down upon you—something that penetrated inside your skull, battering against your brain, frightening you out of your beliefs, persuading you, almost, to deny the evidence of your senses. In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense. And what was terrifying was not that they would kill you for thinking otherwise, but that they might be right. For, after all, how do we know that two and two make four? Or that the force of gravity works? Or that the past is unchangeable? If both the past and the external world exist only in the mind, and if the mind itself is controllable—what then? But no! His courage seemed suddenly to stiffen of its own accord. The face of O’Brien, not called up by any obvious association, had floated into his mind. He knew, with more certainty than before, that O’Brien was on his side. He was writing the diary for O’Brien—to O’Brien; it was like an interminable letter which no one would ever read, but which was addressed to a particular person and took its color from that fact. The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command. His heart sank as he thought of the enormous power arrayed against him, the ease with which any Party intellectual would overthrow him in debate, the subtle arguments which he would not be able to understand, much less answer. And yet he was in the right! They were wrong and he was right. The obvious, the silly, and the true had got to be defended. Truisms are true, hold on to that! The solid world exists, its laws do not change. Stones are hard, water is wet, objects unsupported fall toward the earth’s center. With the feeling that he was speaking to O’Brien, and also that he was setting forth an important axiom, he wrote:



Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two make four. If that is granted, all else follows.

This is what’s really at stake in the matter of policing for thoughtcrime, and punishing people who say 2+2 = 4 by having them declared enemies of the people.

In 1984, this kind of thing is called blackwhite, defined as:

denot[ing] the Newspeak user’s ability to believe that black is white, to know that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary.

Don’t miss this 1984 parody by one of Steve Sailer’s readers. It’s funny because it has the ring of truth. It’s what Dr. Jordan Peterson‘s persecutors would have done to him.