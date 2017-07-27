An "oh for chrissakes" reaction to elite culture explains why many wanted so badly to vote against Clinton. Triggers it in me, anyway. pic.twitter.com/ivXDJDMQKC

Charles Murray speaks the truth.

Elsewhere:

Debra Messing, as you may know, played a title character in Will & Grace, and fancies herself part of the anti-Trump “Resistance”. Somebody on my Twitter feed, can’t remember who, said yesterday that this tweet captures the moment when a member of the Resistance realizes that she’s part of the One Percent.

Steve Sailer writes:

Anyway, last night, my wife and I were visiting one of America’s most historic grand summer resorts for an evening. She emerged from the ladies’ room to report a newly installed urinal.

You have to admit, this is very strange.