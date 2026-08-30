Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
The Iran War

Iran War Day 184: Military Leaders Warn Hegseth About Extending Iran Operations, Per Report

State of the Union: Operations have strained materiel and personnel resources at the expense of theaters outside the Persian Gulf.
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS
(Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Aug 30, 2026 3:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Washington Post reported Sunday that several high-level military leaders warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that extending operations against Iran could weaken American defense capabilities in other theaters.

Per the report, the Navy’s top admiral and the heads of U.S. European Command, the U.S. Pacific Command, and the U.S. Southern Command disagreed with extending deployments in the Persian Gulf region. The report cited individuals familiar with the mid-August Secretary of Defense Orders Book (SDOB), which details the disposition of American military assets and personnel, articulates the administration’s priorities for the military, and delivers commentary from military leadership. 

The Army and Air Force agreed with extending the deployments, for some groups into 2027, but noted risks to other theaters from the diversion of assets.

The report follows a string of stories about the depletion of American weapons stockpiles, particularly missile interceptors and long-range precision missiles. Extended deployments have particularly affected quality of life on naval vessels.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a statement Sunday calling for unity in the Muslim world on the occasion of Muhammad’s birthday.

“The criminal rulers of the U.S. and the illegitimate Zionist regime are the sworn enemies of this unity and friendship,” he wrote. “They aren’t just the enemies of the Islamic Republic, the Iranian nation, and the vast front of Islamic Resistance. Rather, they hold an enmity toward the entire Islamic Ummah, including the nations in West Asia and North Africa.” 

Khamenei has not been seen in public since the outbreak of the war in February, even after being named to replace his late father as head of state on March 8.

AAA reported a national average of $4.08 per gallon of regular gasoline.

More like this

To End the Iran War, We Must Look Beyond Munich

Daniel E. Zoughbie August 30, 2026
Other historical analogies offer more relevant lessons.

Iran War Day 183: Bessent Announces First New Sanctions for ‘Operation Economic Outcast’

Jude Russo August 29, 2026 - 5:44 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Egypt’s Banque Misr was given 30 days before it is cut from the dollar system.

Iran War Day 182: Conflict Passes Six-Month Mark With No End in Sight

Luke Nicastro August 28, 2026 - 11:10 AM Eastern
State of the Union: Nearly 8,000 have been killed in the war so far.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today