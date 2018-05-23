Damon Linker has written a must-read column about Pope Francis’s long game. He points out the way that Francis has handled several controversial issues, most recently homosexuality. Excerpts:

What unites all of these examples is a distinctive approach to church dogma and doctrine. Instead of acting as an expositor of these core teachings of the church, the pope selectively diverges from them in his actions and statements without deigning to change the teachings themselves. The implicit message is the same in every case: The pope himself thinks it’s possible to be a member of the church in good standing while failing to abide by all of the institution’s rules. This is significantly different than the pope acknowledging that everyone is a sinner and will therefore break the rules from time to time. That standard view presumes that the divergence from the rule is a failing that requires repentance and reconciliation (the sacrament of confession), along with the intention on the part of the sinner to do better next time. Francis’ position is different — implying that the lack of conformity to church teaching is acceptable, requiring no change or improvement in behavior. Juan Carlos Cruz is gay, that’s how God made him, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But of course church teaching contradicts this. Which puts Pope Francis in the position of effectively promulgating two truths — implicitly affirming the official, harsher doctrine while subtly undermining it with a less stringent pastoral teaching. Instead of seeking to change the underlying rules, which would risk divisiveness and even schism, he shows that it’s perfectly alright for a priest or layperson to diverge from or ignore the rule in the name of welcoming as many people as possible to Christ’s church.

More:

I think the pope’s strategy for a longer game displays greater psychological acuity — and Machiavellian cunning. Francis may be betting that once the church stops preaching those doctrines that conflict most severely with modern moral norms, the number of people who uphold and revere them will decline rapidly (within a generation or two). Once that has happened, officially changing the doctrine will be much easier and much less likely to provoke a schism (or at least a major one) than it is in the present.

Read the whole thing. I think this is exactly right. Francis is waiting the orthodox out. In this light, I understand better why his minions (e.g., Antonio Spadaro, SJ) are denouncing the Benedict Option, even as they mischaracterize it: they want to crush any potential living opposition among the laity to their modernist revolution.

Meanwhile, in far better news, Cardinal Sarah, preaching at Chartres, brings the heat and the light from Africa. An astonishing sermon! Excerpt: