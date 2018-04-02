Michigan State University is observing “It’s On Us Week Of Action” as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. From the university’s announcement:

As part of the week, Steve Thompson, aggression services director at Central Michigan University, will discuss ways to use individual and collective action to confront sexual aggression and influence change. The keynote address is scheduled for Thursday, April 5 at 5 p.m. in Wells Hall, Room B117. Other “It’s On Us” Week of Action events and activities include: Self-Defense Workshop

Monday, April 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the IM Circle Dance Studio, Room 218

The MSU Self-Defense Program will lead an introductory self-defense workshop.

Tuesday, April 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the MSU Union, Room 50

Participants will use crafts to create a healing tree made up of supportive messages for survivors of relationship violence and sexual misconduct.

Wednesday, April 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Broad Art Museum, Education wing

The yoga class will be led by certified yoga instructors and therapists from the MSU Sexual Assault Program.

Friday, April 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Spartan Stadium

Receive a teal T-shirt while supplies last, and join attendees to form the shape of a ribbon on the Spartan football field. Representatives from a variety of on- and off-campus resources related to sexual assault and relationship violence will also share information with participants.

Teal Lights at the Broad Art Museum All weekThe museum will place teal lights in its windows in support of the week of action.

They have an “aggression services director” at Michigan State? Sure do. The program costs $500,000 per year, and treats 600 students. The reader who sent the item to me writes:

1. Yes, given how we talk about sex today it is easy to believe sexual assaults are becoming more of a problem.

2. “Awareness” is not the problem, though. And… yoga? A craft tree? A human ribbon? Oh shallow world.

This is brought to you by the university’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance. The more diversocrats you hire, the more work they have to create for themselves. Hence the teal ribbons and craft trees.