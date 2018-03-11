A reader writes:

Rod, I’m enjoying your posts from Budapest! Meanwhile, back in Lake Worth, TX, a red town in a red state, I saw some interesting signs of the times today:

In a big box home improvement store, a little girl, perhaps 10, was walking with a woman who was presumably her mother. Little girl’s pink tee shirt read, “Love is love is love!” and had beneath the interlocked symbols for two men, then the symbols for two women, and then the symbols for one of each.

In a big box grocery etc. store was an adult woman wearing a hijab, and with her a girl of perhaps 14 whose tee shirt read, “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic when you can just be quiet?”

But don’t worry! In another store we see cultural Christianity’s message to counter the tee shirt messages: (see above).

When you write “I Was Wrong. Let’s Head For the Hills,” I’d be happy to contribute. 😉