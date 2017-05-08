You never know what’s going to turn up in e-mail. I received this week a letter from a priest-monk in the Old Catholic Church of Sweden. He has discovered The Benedict Option, and writes, in part:

What you are writing in your book is exactly what I have been writing and preaching for the last years. I’m an Old Catholic priest and Cistercian (Benedictine) monk. Within my vocation, I serve as managing and writing editor for “Gammalkatolsk idédebatt” (Old Catholic thought and debate). One of our (and my) tasks is about bringing forth knowledge about relativism, modernism and secularism. And to make awareness about how to cope with this. As human beings and as society and civilization. As I said, I just got your book and hasn’t finished it just yet, but I felt it right to write to you, just to establish a contact. I am responsible for four books myself and I wanted to say thank You and God Bless! Yours in Christ / P. Franciskus Urban OPR

Father Franciskus added that he was delighted to learn that I am from a town called St. Francisville, because he had just published a short reflection on “San Francisco: The Little Church Village. A Vision For Survival.” Here is a link to the piece, in Swedish. I put it through Google Translate, and this is what I got:

Ever since I was a young boy, from a few different horizons I have a dream of establishing a new city. Then, at the age of twelve, when I and my friend during one of our strolls in the Småland nature discovered a large meadow, half hidden in the forest, the thoughts were created to create another civilization. A new town on a seemingly unused plot of land. With its own currency. Incidentally, a separate system for the village is included to provide self-sufficient care of the surrounding community.

What did I know about the way the world would look today, almost forty years later. Now the threats hanging over us neatly worn out clouds from whose interior we have to wait tough things to handle. What was then a boy’s dream still lives, albeit with a sudden insight into some kind of necessity. Then a childish thought. Now a vision for survival.

What are we talking about today? That the unhealthy number increases; That democracy, even as a concept, is obsolete. We are talking about the demystified and rationalistic contemporary. About Christianity. That everybody owns their own image of what the truth is. Partial winnings and big-scale operations in all areas are lodestars. We are talking about the climate. A rather polarized debate on global level about what is true and false rage in whose context it was reported yesterday that the Arctic will be ice-free during the summer in just twenty years. We talk about bidden, monocultures and “peak phosphorus” as a threat to food security. We are talking about the perpetual economic growth.

And if this were not enough, an increasingly troubled and unstable world with threats of nuclear weapons efforts from North Korea back on the wallet.

Despite this, we seem to continue as if nothing has happened. Are we blind or we just cannot get it? Is it about denial or stopping all the negative into the mental compartment labeled “propaganda”? Is it “fake news” that it does not actually look so bright. That many people experience stress not only in their own soul but also in a common plan?

We can do this too, little friend. Sit still in the boat, be positive and keep calm!

What is currently updating this text is the program that was broadcast on Sweden’s television yesterday (“The Last Harvest”). It’s about one of our most important ecosystems and a prerequisite for our survival. The planet’s soils are threatened. Industrial food production impoverishes our food soil, it affects the nutritional content of our food and nutritional deficiency can be the cause of what we call welfare diseases. We empty our land account on its capital when we need it most. Without earth no life and no life no earth.

Maybe it is time to realize the boyhood dream?

And now, from my horizon as a Christian, priest and monk (and a number of years older), I understand that we must put the pneumatic (spiritual) ecological perspective. It is not only the earth and the lands that are depleted but also we who will live from it. Man is in the rational, positivistic and desacralized way of spiritual death.

The vision of the small church town

Can not we just start over? If a life-loving, warm and generous person raised ground for a full-scale attempt to resume, I would be the first to join in. I also believe there are more volunteers. No listener (thank you!) For this, I understand, about hard work. But it’s about restoring the order that holds the same order to preserve us.

The first thing I would do on this field would be to build a church. A true church. Well, for the little church town, a church has a central location. Then the village would have a soul-care and life-giving institution – and here I speak of eternal life! The next project would be the construction of a monastery, which means a hub for knowledge, healthcare and welfare. Hopefully there is a lake that can provide fish. The low ground at the sea I had not been sad. Small-scale cultivation of small-scale crops can begin immediately and then this small church town grows organically. Hop poles and a brewery. Beehives. Goats and sheep for cheese production. Greenhouse with vines?

In the village there will be a square to be built; A central meeting place next to the church, where the worldly things are dealt with. Some form of direct democracy should be applied which is practiced at this agora (square). And bigger than everyone can gather there, the village can not be, I think. Yes, what did I know as a twelve-year-old boy. Maybe I was before my time or just a dreamer. But the more I think about it, the better it is. So the question is now asked: do you want to join? Or is it you who has the ground where it will happen? And you can be completely calm because the monastery has libraries as well as WiFi. Because we live after all in the 21st century.