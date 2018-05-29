Do you understand what just happened? ABC cancelled the No. 3 show on television, because it would not be associated with its crazy, racist star. That’s huge. And, ABC made the correct decision.

How could they carry on with her after she tweeted this? “VJ” is Valerie Jarrett, an Obama White House assistant?

This is what a big financial deal this is to ABC. From the NYT:

Although the second season of “Roseanne” was not scheduled to air for four months, the timing of Ms. Barr’s racist post was terrible for ABC. She wrote the message just two weeks after the network made its pitch to advertisers about its coming fall lineup, with the hope of attracting up to $9 billion in advertising commitments by summer’s end. “Roseanne,” and its enormous audience and broad appeal, was the centerpiece of ABC’s presentation. Ms. Barr was introduced to the stage at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall before any other ABC executive or star.

This is not about “political correctness.” Had Roseanne Barr stated an unpopular opinion, but done so civilly, no big deal. But she didn’t do that.

She called a black woman an ape.

She deserved what she got. Just so you’ll recall what a vulgar person she is, above, Roseanne back in the 1990s, after belting out the National Anthem as an extended screech. Hear it here, if you can stand it.