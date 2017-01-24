That’s a clip from C-SPAN of Sally Boynton Brown, an Idaho Democrat who is in contention to become the next head of the DNC. The question to the group of DNC chair candidates was about how the party needs to relate to Black Lives Matter. You can see a clearer version of the clip embedded here. Boynton Brown said that “prejudice exists within our own party,” and we need to talk about it.

I’m a white woman, I don’t get it. … My job is to listen and to be a voice. My job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt. [Applause.] My job is to shut other white people down when they say ‘Oh no, I’m a Democrat, I’m not prejudiced, I’m accepting. My job is to make sure that they get that they have privilege. And until we shut our mouths …”

Et cetera. You know where this is going. She concluded by saying that “people of color have the answers,” and that if elected, she will listen to them “so that I can go school the other white people.”

Snarked the reader who sent me this clip, “This bodes well for the future.” Yep.

Anti-white racial self-abasement is not a particularly good look, but hey, maybe that’s what it takes to get ahead in the Democratic Party right now. That’s a good way to create more Republicans. Funny thing is, ardent white liberals who say things like this never seem to want to give up their own positions of power, or to withdraw from seeking positions in power, so a person of color can occupy it. If they really believed their own rhetoric, wouldn’t they stand aside? Why should those party members voting for a new DNC chair choose a white woman who says that she doesn’t “get it,” and who is therefore going to do whatever people of color within the party tell her to do, when they could instead vote for an actual person of color? There are three black candidates and one Hispanic candidate for the job. If what Sally Boynton Brown says about whites in her own party is true, and indeed if what she says about herself is true, then she should withdraw and go to a spa somewhere to flagellate herself.