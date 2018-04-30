Reader Mrs DK has a striking reaction to my post from the weekend about Philip Rieff and how the therapeutic culture is turning people fragile. She writes:

The truth in this, especially the quotes from Rieff, are enough to make me feel physically ill.

We did not BenOp with our kids. We had no sense that we needed to. We are middle class and know what it’s like to struggle just to stay afloat. We have been happily married for nearly a quarter century. Our kids were baptized in the Episcopal Church. I became Orthodox quite a few years ago, while the rest of my family are now “nones” of the agnostic variety.

We are close to our kids, who are now very young adults, and we can talk to them about even the difficult stuff. They are academically successful but have no interest in questioning what the mass media and pop culture is selling them. Depression, anxiety, the prevalent use of marijuana, and hook-ups outside of any established “relationship” are all taken for granted by them and their peers. We have a 19-year-old with rapid onset gender dysphoria who, with the help of supposed medical professionals, is on non-FDA-approved cross-sex hormones based on no medical diagnosis whatsoever.

I’m not that old — I’m Rod’s age. I know that depression, getting high, and sleeping around are not “new”. But something has changed. The center will not hold, is not holding now. When your autistic teen daughter suddenly says that she “feels like a guy” and all the other adults around her capitulate to this … when the government and the mainstream media in the US, UK, and Canada are pushing this gender ideology as an unquestioned good … You cannot avoid the realization that some tipping point has been reached.

It is hard to feel like a lone outpost of resistance, but thankfully I have found a small number of folks at work and, of course, in my Orthodox parish (which is really a BenOp parish) with the same concerns. Conservatives aren’t the only ones who are concerned, specifically about gender ideology. As Rod has pointed out, the lesbian moms and radical feminists in my rapid onset gender dysphoria support group (who knew even a few years ago that such a thing would be necessary??) are just as appalled by what is happening as I am — and are just as determined to fight it.

I would be interested in other reader observations and any advice they might have for situations like mine.