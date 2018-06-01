I cannot fathom how a purported man of God could do such a thing. From a statement issued by the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary tonight. Emphasis is mine:

We confirmed this week through a student record, made available to me with permission, that an allegation of rape was indeed made by a female student at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2003. This information contradicts a statement previously provided by Dr. Patterson in response to a direct question by a Board member regarding the incident referenced in our May 30 statement. The 2003 rape allegation was never reported to local law enforcement. SWBTS will not release the student record to the public without additional appropriate permissions. In addition, as previously disclosed, a female student at SWBTS reported to Dr. Patterson that she had been raped in 2015. Police were notified of that report. But in connection with that allegation of rape, Dr. Patterson sent an email (the contents of which were shared with the Board on May 22) to the Chief of Campus Security in which Dr. Patterson discussed meeting with the student alone so that he could “break her down” and that he preferred no officials be present. The attitude expressed by Dr. Patterson in that email is antithetical to the core values of our faith and to SWBTS. Moreover, the correlation between what has been reported and also revealed in the student record regarding the 2003 allegation at Southeastern and the contents of this email are undeniable.

“Break her down”? Break her down?! A woman reports that she was raped, and that old man — that pastor and seminary head — wanted to meet with her privately to “break her down”? To what end? To humiliate her and intimidate her into dropping charges?

What kind of misogynistic monster does that? If that had been my daughter, Paige Patterson would have to look over his shoulder in fear every day remaining of his life.

Watch this controversial talk of his from around the same time, knowing what we now know: