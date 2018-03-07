From late this morning, I’m going to be traveling today (Wednesday March 7) to Budapest, and won’t be able to approve comments until I get there. I have a few posts scheduled to go up today, so keep checking back here. If you’re in Budapest, come hear me speak on Friday morning at the Danube Institute (it’s free, but you have to register here). Next week, I have four talks around the Czech Republic — again, all free, but register here. I’ll be blogging from the road, and should have some interesting travel tales to tell.