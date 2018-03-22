Peter Ormerod, writing in The Guardian, finds a silver lining in the demise of Christianity in Europe. I know, I know, a Guardian writer taking comfort in Christianity’s expiration … but look, he’s onto something. Excerpt:

In the past few decades, some parts of the church that tend to reject the trappings of religion have tried desperately to appear “normal”. But for a generation that prizes authenticity, maybe that’s just a turn-off. Rather than being just a slightly rubbish version of the rest of the world, with slightly rubbish coffee and slightly rubbish music, maybe it needs to embrace its difference, its strangeness, its weirdness, its mystery. Christianity as a norm, gone for good? Maybe that’s good news for everyone.

Over at the UK’s Church Times, they’re talking in the same vein, regarding the new report on the decline in Christianity in Europe that I blogged about yesterday. Look:

Yet within some of these countries, the small minorities who identified as Christian reported relatively high levels of practice. Of the seven per cent of Czech young adults who identified as Roman Catholic, 24 per cent reported weekly attendance. “The few people who do call themselves Christians are doing it not out of some cultural family nostalgia, but for a reason,” the study’s author, Dr Stephen Bullivant, Professor of Theology and the Sociology of Religion at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, said on Monday. “If you are in your twenties and still going to church every Sunday, that is not something that is normal in your peer group, and what you hopefully find is some other people who are there for a reason, swimming against the tide. . . That is when you start to see personal deepening of ministry.”

More:

Examples of growth and vibrancy in churches did not disprove secularisation, but were a byproduct of it, Professor Bullivant said: “The few Christians who are left are going to find each other and feel more committed, precisely because they are counter-cultural, and that motivates them. . . Christianity was originally very weird, and it’s probably good for us to feel a bit weird. . . It isn’t something that we should just regard as normal stuff that you can nod along to.”

Yes indeed.

These words made me think, with gratitude, for the weirdness that is Orthodox Christianity. Here near the end of Great Lent, we Orthodox celebrate the life and witness of St. Mary of Egypt. She was born in Egypt, in either the fourth or fifth century, ran away at age 12, and led an extremely promiscuous life. She would sleep with anybody, and didn’t even want to be paid. Once, she went with a group of pilgrims to Jerusalem for a Christian feast, hoping to find more men to party with. At the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, something supernatural happened. She converted, and went to live in the desert as an ascetic. That’s when things got really weird. But you need to read the story of her life to find out what happened.

Tonight in evening services, we will read that story aloud, as we do every year in this service. Even the children hear it. St. Mary is considered an icon of repentance. Orthodox Christians have been telling this story during Lent for well over a thousand years, and learning how God revealed something of Himself to us in the bizarre story of a repentant whore who, by the grace of God and her total surrender to Him, became a miracle worker who lived naked like a wild woman in the Judean desert.

We Orthodox are keeping Christianity weird. I’d say there’s a good argument to be made that Orthodoxy is the most unworldly, countercultural form of Christianity you can find in the West. And the worship is so, so beautiful. Y’all come see for yourself.