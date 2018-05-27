9 year old drag superstar Lactatia at @RuPaulsDragCon with a message for her haters!! wearing her infamous sequin onesie from @TheHouseofMann!! pic.twitter.com/iaKmsI0jSc — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) May 15, 2018

Teen Vogue, promoter of anal sex for teenagers, has a slideshow up celebrating Lactatia, and encourages us thus:

Nope, no sexualizing of children and turning them into objects of pedophile desire going on here, no sir.

This little boy is nine years old. I know some of you will have been offended by the image above, but you need to know what’s actually happening, and what is being defended and promoted by the militantly inclusive.

As ever, comrades, celebrate diversity — or else!