Mrs. Bush has died. Read these:

The only love letter Barbara Bush kept from George HW during World War II (the others were lost). It is dated December 12, 1943. “How often I have thought about the immeasurable joy that will be ours someday. How lucky our children will be to have a mother like you—“ pic.twitter.com/9n9GDx7lAM — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) April 18, 2018

“Goodnite, my beautiful. Everytime I say beautiful you about kill me but you’ll have to accept it —“ pic.twitter.com/ZnMdiKzLHa — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) April 18, 2018

She was my favorite First Lady. That Yankee lady had grit. Sadly, I doubt it will be long before her husband of 73 years joins her on the other side. Seems like something important in the American character will pass with them.