Just got home from a meeting, and caught the election news. I didn’t think it would happen, but it sure happened: Democrat Ralph Northam fended off a last-minute surge by Republican Ed Gillespie to take the governor’s mansion in Virginia.

But it’s worse than that for Virginia Republicans. Much worse, according to Jim Geraghty:

At this hour, Republicans are in danger of losing control of the House of Delegates, where they entered Election Day with a seemingly comfortable 17-seat margin. … [T]he key lesson of the night goes far beyond Gillespie. Right now, the Republican party’s brand in Virginia is dirt. Throw in the failure to make New Jersey even remotely competitive, and tonight is about as bad as it can get for the GOP – a sense of déjà vu from the results across the country 2006 and 2008.

Whoa. Trump, graceless as ever, throwing his own man under the bus:

Here’s another sore loser:

DC should annex NOVA and return the governance of VA to Virginians! The founders intended DC to include all fed employees who are conflicted — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) November 8, 2017

This makes sense:

An enormous storm is coming. Democrats are wildly motivated to register their hatred for Trump, moderates are disgusted, and his base is depressed by failure to deliver. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) November 8, 2017

Philip Bump at the Washington Post figures that Trump’s nasty tweet about Gillespie is going to hurt him with Congressional Republicans:

Trump could have congratulated Gillespie on a hard-fought race and noted the uphill battle. Instead, he decided to try to spin the loss to his advantage. It’s unlikely that many Republicans worried about next November will be convinced by Trump’s argument. Instead, they’re likely to take another lesson: Trump can’t deliver a victory for you when you’re trailing, and neither can Trumpism. (In fact, there’s every reason to think that Trump was the liability that his poll numbers would suggest, with Gillespie doing fine in western Virginia but getting beaten badly in more-Democratic Northern Virginia.) Nor will Trump stand with you should things go south. If, next summer, the question of Trump’s fate as president is raised, how might Republicans in center-right districts be expected to evaluate that decision?

I’ll write more tomorrow when I see full results. Open thread here. What are you seeing? What do you think?