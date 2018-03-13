Here is a great illustration of the aesthetic hideousness of Communism. In the background, a traditional Czech church. In the foreground, an example of Czech Brutalist architecture. This is a monument, by the way.

Here’s the monstrous carbuncle the Communists built for the National Parliament:

Here is a link to the beloved medieval Prague Astronomical Clock, which features figures of saints. In the Moravian city of Olomouc, the Communists attempted to create a Socialist Realist version of it. Well, I bet Neil deGrasse Tyson would find this beautiful, but nobody else:

We can understand that the Czech people had no choice but to live with this stuff. But how do you explain that Americans actually paid to build horrors like this in our cities?