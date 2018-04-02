A very disturbing piece of news from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, a Catholic college:

We posted yesterday a series of ads to Facebook to promote our online MA Theology and MA Catechetics and Evangelization programs. One ad was rejected, and an administrator of our Facebook page noticed this rejection today. The reason given for the rejection? “Your image, video thumbnail or video can’t contain shocking, sensational, or excessively violent content.”

Here is a screenshot of the ad:

And here is a screenshot of Facebook’s rejection:

There are two possible explanations, neither of them reassuring.

This is an example of anti-Christian bigotry, flat-out. This is an example of religious and cultural illiteracy.

Since we’re dealing with Facebook, which is headquartered in the most religiously unobservant part of the US, I will assume in charity that it’s the second. This is still cause for alarm. Is it really the case that we have raised a generation of complete morons when it comes to religious and cultural literacy, such that they see the central symbol of the world’s biggest religion as nothing more than an expression of violence, and thus not to be tolerated? This is the stupidest example of “zero tolerance” I’ve ever heard of — and believe me, I’ve heard of quite a few.

Aside from that religious fact, the particular image that the university used is the San Damiano Cross, a medieval icon-style painting of the Crucifixion. It was while praying in front of this cross that St. Francis of Assisi is believed to have received his commission from God to “rebuild” the Church, which had fallen into corruption. It is impossible to overstate how important this image is to Western religious history. And yet, to the nitwit at Facebook who rejected the image as “shocking, sensational, or excessively violent,” it’s nothing but lines and colors.

Let’s give Facebook’s nameless content editor credit: he or she may well understand the Crucifixion more truly than do Christians for whom the murder of the incarnate God on a cross has gone from being a scandal to a banality. Facebook is right: the image is shocking, sensational, and excessively violent, because that’s what a crucifixion is! Yesterday in his Palm Sunday sermon (we Orthodox Christians observe Easter a week later this year), my priest said, “We don’t spend this week saying, ‘Those Jews did that to Our Lord.’ We spend it accusing ourselves. We did it to Christ. Every time we sin, we crucify Him. This is on us.” He’s right about that. It’s not a bad thing to be reminded how much He suffered in His body to liberate us from death. What the San Damiano Cross depicts is a murder. But for Christians, it also depicts the defeat of all murder and death, and the necessary prelude to eternal life for all. As we Orthodox sing on Pascha (Easter): “Christ is risen from the dead/Trampling down death by death/And upon those in the tombs bestowing life.”

A Christian culture would know that for the people who revere this symbol, they are looking at an image of death’s defeat, and of eternal life.

But we are no longer a Christian culture, and are becoming less so by the day.

This incident is alarming because of what it reveals about the kind of world that Christians are going to live in. Facebook is one of the most powerful media companies on the planet. If it decides that it will not approve Christian content because it finds that content violent, bigoted, or what have you, then that will have a tremendous potential effect, not only on the ability of Christians to communicate, but (more importantly) on shaping the way the Christian faith is regarded widely in this post-Christian culture.

Understand: Facebook is a very powerful company. Silicon Valley companies are globally powerful. And they almost certainly know next to nothing about Christianity, and what they do know, they despise as a bigoted ideology.

This matters.

As for me, this is probably the thing I needed to get off of Facebook. I almost never use it, and have been alarmed by the recent data mining revelations. If Facebook doesn’t want an image of the crucified Jesus on its platform, then it doesn’t want me either.

UPDATE: A number of you say that this ad could have been rejected by an algorithm. If that’s true, that is worrying too: decisions like this to ban religious imagery being made by machines.