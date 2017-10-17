A Satanically clad drag queen reading to children at the Michelle Obama Library in Long Beach, California. This particular tweet has been taken down, but someone saved it. Below, a tweet from the Long Beach Public Library system promoting the event:

Join Michelle Obama Library for a celebration of LGBTQ History Month! All ages welcome! pic.twitter.com/T7cmGxTTRv — LB Public Library (@LBCityLibrary) October 7, 2017

Here, the drag queen, Xochi Mochi, talks on Instagram about how much fun s/he had influencing the minds of children:

Here’s a link to an interview with Xochi Mochi.

Remember, public librarians invited this lunatic to come read books to children. And parents chose to send their little ones to hear it.

Nope, nothing wrong with this culture of ours…