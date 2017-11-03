Since its founding in 2002, The American Conservative has advocated for a truly conservative foreign policy: one that rejects neoconservatism not in favor of “isolationism,” but in the great American traditions of realism, prudence, and restraint. Join us as we discuss “U.S. Foreign Policy in the Trump Era: Can Realism and Restraint Prevail?”—live this morning from George Washington University in Washington, DC.
Watch LIVE on Facebook here.
8:30 am — Welcome
- Samuel Goldman, George Washington University
- Robert W. Merry, editor, The American Conservative
8:45 am — Opening Remarks
- Congressman Walter Jones, U.S. Representative for the 3rd District of North Carolina
9:00 am — The Fate of Realism and Restraint in the Trump Era
- Robert W. Merry, editor, The American Conservative
- William Ruger, Charles Koch Institute
- Mark Perry, contributing editor, The American Conservative
- Moderator: Kelley Vlahos, executive editor, The American Conservative
10:00 am — Break
10:15 am — Who’s Responsible for the New Low in U.S.-Russia Relations?
- Ambassador Jack F. Matlock, Jr., former U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union
- Ted Galen Carpenter, contributing editor, The American Conservative
- Robert David English, University of Southern California
- Moderator: Scott McConnell, founding editor, The American Conservative
11:15 am — Break
11:30 am — The Future of Great Power Politics
- John Mearsheimer, University of Chicago
- Paul Kennedy, Yale University
- Christopher Preble, Cato Institute
- Michael C. Desch, University of Notre Dame
- Moderator: Daniel McCarthy, Fund for American Studies
12:30pm — Closing Remarks
- Robert W. Merry, editor, The American Conservative