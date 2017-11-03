Since its founding in 2002, The American Conservative has advocated for a truly conservative foreign policy: one that rejects neoconservatism not in favor of “isolationism,” but in the great American traditions of realism, prudence, and restraint. Join us as we discuss “U.S. Foreign Policy in the Trump Era: Can Realism and Restraint Prevail?”—live this morning from George Washington University in Washington, DC.

Watch LIVE on Facebook here.

8:30 am — Welcome

Samuel Goldman, George Washington University

Robert W. Merry, editor, The American Conservative

8:45 am — Opening Remarks

Congressman Walter Jones, U.S. Representative for the 3rd District of North Carolina

9:00 am — The Fate of Realism and Restraint in the Trump Era

Robert W. Merry, editor, The American Conservative

William Ruger, Charles Koch Institute

Mark Perry, contributing editor, The American Conservative

Moderator: Kelley Vlahos, executive editor, The American Conservative

10:00 am — Break

10:15 am — Who’s Responsible for the New Low in U.S.-Russia Relations?

Ambassador Jack F. Matlock, Jr., former U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union

Ted Galen Carpenter, contributing editor, The American Conservative

Robert David English, University of Southern California

Moderator: Scott McConnell, founding editor, The American Conservative

11:15 am — Break

11:30 am — The Future of Great Power Politics

John Mearsheimer, University of Chicago

Paul Kennedy, Yale University

Christopher Preble, Cato Institute

Michael C. Desch, University of Notre Dame

Moderator: Daniel McCarthy, Fund for American Studies

12:30pm — Closing Remarks