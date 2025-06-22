fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
War

Yemen’s Houthis Enter Iran War, Threaten U.S. Ships

State of the Union: The Trump administration had reached a ceasefire with the militant group in May.
Demonstration Held After US Announcement Stopping Strikes On Houthis in Yemen
(Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Jun 22, 2025 8:11 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Shortly after the U.S. attacked Iran Saturday night, Yemen’s Houthi militant group announced it was joining the fight in support of Tehran.

“Yemen will officially enter the war,” said an X account linked to the rebel group, which controls much of the country around Yemen’s capital. “[K]eep your ships away from our territorial waters.” Yemen’s rebel government affirmed threats against U.S. ships made by armed Houthi militants, the Times of Israel reported Sunday.

The Houthis, whose official name is Ansar Allah, have launched attacks on Israel and the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians since late 2023, when Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza began. The U.S. had been waging a massive air assault on the Houthis until May, when it reached a bilateral ceasefire with the group.

Ansar Allah’s entry into the war raises risks of a longer, wider conflict. Iran sponsors but does not control the group, and President Donald Trump has said that any strikes from the Houthis emanate from Tehran.

More like this

Will Trump Take on George W. Bush’s Foreign Policy Legacy?

Ryan Costello June 19, 2025
A war of choice could ruin the president’s legacy.

Can Trump Manage an Unbelievably Small War?

W. James Antle III June 18, 2025
Few wars start with the intention of regime change.

Twenty-three Years After September 11, Have We Seen the End of War?

John Byrnes Jason Beardsley September 12, 2024
The lessons of two decades of ill-fated war are still to be learned.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today