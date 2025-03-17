Witkoff: Ukraine Peace Deal in ‘Weeks’

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, said in a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of the Union that he expected negotiations to end the Ukraine–Russia war would yield a peace deal.

“I think, as the president said, he really expects there to be some sort of deal in the coming weeks maybe,” Witkoff told Jake Tapper.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff agrees with President Trump that a deal to end the war in Ukraine could be possible within "weeks."pic.twitter.com/E6D6e65OuE — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 16, 2025

Witkoff confirmed that Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are expected to speak this week.

The special envoy was less positive regarding the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, referring to a Hamas proposal for the next stage of the ceasefire a “nonstarter.”

“I would encourage Hamas to get much more sensible than how they have been,” said Witkoff.