Witkoff: Ukraine Peace Deal in ‘Weeks’

State of the Union: The president’s special envoy was less encouraging about ceasefire negotiations in Israel–Palestine.
US-POLITICS-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY
(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Mar 17, 2025 6:48 AM
Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, said in a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of the Union that he expected negotiations to end the Ukraine–Russia war would yield a peace deal.

“I think, as the president said, he really expects there to be some sort of deal in the coming weeks maybe,” Witkoff told Jake Tapper.

Witkoff confirmed that Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are expected to speak this week.

The special envoy was less positive regarding the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, referring to a Hamas proposal for the next stage of the ceasefire a “nonstarter.”

“I would encourage Hamas to get much more sensible than how they have been,” said Witkoff.

