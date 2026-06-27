Win or Lose, France’s Soccer-Watching Newcomers Riot

Osama bin Laden was supposed to have been a supporter of top English soccer team Arsenal FC. Yet he seems to have since switched his allegiance. Following Arsenal’s defeat by French rivals Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in May’s Champions League final, Osama himself (or a masked fan dressed as him, anyway) was pictured dancing in the streets of Paris, accompanied by chants of “Bin Laden! Bin Laden!” from his fellow coreligionists.

An isolated one-off? Apparently not. In 2012, another supporter was charged with “defending terrorism” after walking into a sports shop requesting that the name of his favorite terrorist be printed on the back of his replica PSG shirt to “honor the memory” of the man. In mitigation, the defendant pleaded he had “seen a lot worse than that—shirts with ‘Adolf Hitler’ on the back for example.”

Were these Hitler-branded PSG shirts all being worn by Muslims too? Following PSG’s victory over bin Laden’s old team, gangs of immigrants filmed themselves celebrating near the Arc de Triomphe, crowing that they had conquered Paris “faster than the German Army in 1940,” and that they now “own the city.” Muslims certainly now own the city’s main soccer team: PSG was bought by Qatar in 2011, with petrodollar billions allowing the squad to be Great Replaced with players mainly of Arab, Sahelian, and black African stock, whether technically born in France or otherwise. Were bin Laden alive today, he really would be cheering for PSG.

Misjudgment of Paris

During the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, the whole world is invited to temporarily enter the United States, Canada, and Mexico in celebration (except certain Somali referees). The whole world has already been invited to enter France for quite some time now, only on a much more permanent basis, and with much more chaos.

As soon as Arsenal took an early lead in the Champions League final, riots broke out on the streets. This was explained away as the fans’ natural and understandable despair. Come the end of the game, and PSG triumphing on penalty kicks, by contrast… riots broke out on the streets. This was explained away as the fans’ natural and understandable euphoria during what the French interior minister indulgently called “these festival moments.”

Others preferred to reason that, if riots happened when PSG were losing, and also when they were winning, it seemed more likely the riots truly had very little to do with the game, and everything to do with the rioters mainly being Africans and Arabs who hated their host country. Hard-right French politician Éric Zemmour had this to say the morning after:

Yesterday’s violence has nothing to do with soccer. They are the first symptoms of a civilizational guerrilla war. We need a major remigration policy to bring peace back to France.

European football has a trite antiracist propaganda campaign, “Kick It Out.” Zemmour would prefer to change this to “Kick Them Out” instead.

The French Disease

Post-game violence occurred in big, multiculturalism-blessed cities all over France. Around 900 arrests were made, with around 200 police officers injured, together with more than 200 ordinary civilians. Shops were looted, cars torched, and one Paris police station became the subject of an attempted Bastille-style storming. To try (and fail) to keep order, 22,000 officers were deployed nationwide prior to the game; so, whatever they claimed afterward, French authorities knew perfectly well yet more race riots were about to ensue.

Some would paint all this as the justifiable response of oppressed minorities to being harshly prepoliced in this fashion by racist white riot police; they only rampaged because they were provoked into it. The testimony of one targeted fireman suggests otherwise:

I saw police colleagues being beaten with iron bars. I saw a police car pelted with stones just as we were coming out to put out a fire that was threatening families. We were attacked by rioters who were shouting at us, calling us dogs. We were just trying to save lives, and we became targets… Shattered shop windows, looted shops, burnt-out cars… all under the pretext of ‘celebrating’ something.

I have seen the soccer team I myself support, Liverpool FC, win the Champions League twice in my adult lifetime. On neither occasion did I feel compelled to go out and stab the nearest fireman. I just went down to the official club store and bought a new replica shirt instead. And I didn’t even ask to have the name “bin Laden” printed on the back, either.

French Let Us

The Champions League final wasn’t even held in Paris, but in Budapest, where, by contrast, there was almost no crowd trouble at all—because Budapest is in Hungary, where mass immigration is unknown. The last time the final was held in Paris, in 2022, however, there was plenty of violence to be encountered in the streets, despite the fact that the game didn’t even involve PSG, but Liverpool and Real Madrid.

This indicates clearly that the problem is not the heightened emotions caused by the sport, but the people who claim to be watching it. French authorities at the time attributed the carnage not to the ethnic minority street criminals perpetrating much of it, but to the innocent visiting Liverpool fans who were its major victims. In the years since, the phrase “It’s Liverpool’s fault” has become a sarcastic French proverb indicating the blatant denial of reality.

Yet EU agencies continue to insist that everything really is “Liverpool’s fault.” Prior to this year’s final, the European Commission launched a propaganda campaign to persuade voters that any impression the continent had been utterly ruined by mass immigration was a fake hypnotic illusion fostered by far-right social media accounts.

EU posts showed a moron in a tinfoil hat viewing a crumbling, post-apocalyptic Paris through faulty, X-broken spectacles, juxtaposed with an accompanying image of the city as Eurocrats claimed it “really” was: pure urban perfection, neat, orderly, friendly, and peaceful. Then, following the final, web users posted actual images of Paris burning, and asked: Who really possesses the faulty spectacles here?

Paying the Penalty

Following PSG’s victory, elated nonwhite fans could be seen clambering over statues of significant historical French figures like Joan of Arc, which some saw as symbolic acts of public ritual racial humiliation. Such acts now begin at a young age.

Last year, Pierre Ménès, a well-known French soccer pundit, described why his 11-year-old son had withdrawn from the world of French amateur soccer: because all the youth teams were now overwhelmingly nonwhite. This withdrawal wasn’t made because Ménès fils was a white racist, though. It was made because all the other kids were nonwhite racists.

“They don’t say hello to me, they don’t pass me the ball, they yell at me when I have the ball and they don’t take the shower with me,” the boy complained. For revealing the racism his child had suffered, Ménès was immediately labeled as “racist” by various black footballers.

Meanwhile, in immigrant detention centers, illegal incomers are given free soccer-coaching lessons, and equally free access to live African football coverage, courtesy of the French taxpayer. Sensibly so. If they don’t get such treats, they’ll probably riot.

Poor Substitutes

It’s obvious most rioters don’t consider themselves truly French. Just look at what happens across France every time the regional Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament takes place: yet more riots, but of a more African-on-African kind. At AFCON 2025, it was calculated that the single largest cohort of players involved were born not in Africa at all, but in France: 107, compared to 29 from Ivory Coast, the second-best-represented nation.

These 107 dual-nationals clearly thought themselves more African than French, and so it was with their supporters back home—by which I mean back “home” in France, not in Cameroon, Algeria, or Mali. Repeatedly, disturbances flared between immigrant-heritage populations, often involving the firing of improvised mortar bombs at one another, reflections of age-old external ethnic conflicts imported pointlessly into the ruined French interior.

France kicked off its World Cup campaign last Tuesday… against their former colony of Senegal. There are more Senegalese in France than any other country in Europe. Indeed, there are more Senegalese in France than there are in most actual Senegalese cities. And yet, despite France winning 3-1 (thanks mainly to goals from nonwhite, non-Frenchmen), the imported continental French-Senegalese did not seem for once to riot, as had been widely predicted. Then you realize why: French authorities had introduced a strict curfew, banning likely rioters from many city streets entirely during games involving African and Muslim nations. Yet, oddly, this same curfew is not in place when teams like, say, England, Canada, USA, Germany, Australia, or Japan are in action.

Maybe the true team managers in the Élysée Palace made some bad decisions when deciding whom best to bring into the country through the international transfer market?