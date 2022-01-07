Planning for Chaos with William Whyte

William H. Whyte is best known for a very approximate gloss of his best-selling book The Organization Man, but his indelible fingerprints can be found on countless aspects of urban planning discourse, the area to which he dedicated most of his perfervid and careful observation. He is cited so often about a limitless number of planning concerns that it is easy to lose track of the whole of his thought. Richard K. Rein’s American Urbanist: How William H. Whyte’s Unconventional Wisdom Reshaped Public Life provides an excellent examination of his work and advocacy, spanning everything from ideal stair rise configurations for public use to conservation easements to the amount of tree clearance along roads that is actually warranted for public safety (very little).

Whyte, whose path lead from Princeton to the U.S. Marine Corps at Guadalcanal to the sale of Vicks VapoRub in Eastern Kentucky (a curveball, there) to a glittering career at Fortune magazine and the wild success of The Organization Man, never seemed to meet an institutional practice he didn’t examine critically. He wrote on tactical methods at Guadalcanal, soon lecturing on Combat Intelligence at the Marine Corps Staff and Command College at Quantico, and brought a similar investigative spirit to his work at Fortune.

The title of 1956’s The Organization Man has been reduced in common use to a put-down, which was not at all Whyte’s intention. He later made clear in the New York Times that he might well have been describing himself, “Some people got mad at me for this. They said I was calling them dirty conformists. But I wasn’t. I was an organization man myself (Vicks, Fortune Magazine, the Marine Corps), and I meant no slight.” His point in that book, and elsewhere, was not that corporate or institutional progress was inevitably wrong or that those engaged in its maintenance were irretrievable drones, but that their very practices tended to sideline the ideas that might lend them the greatest benefit. Personality tests and other midcentury mechanisms for determining ideal team-players tended to recruit exactly that, while neglecting the ideas that are the lifeblood of any institution.

As every American in the Zoom era has been recently reminded, people who function very well in meetings mainly tend to produce other meetings, not innovation. Whyte wrote, “People very rarely think in groups; the talk together, they exchange information, they adjudicate, they make compromises. But they do not think; they do not create.” Whyte didn’t argue for some quixotic reverse proposition, writing, “Nonconformity is an empty goal, and rebellion against prevailing opinion merely because it is prevailing should no more be praised than acquiescence to it.” His was a case for flexibility and openness, for an awareness of the tendencies that lead to and codified his own abiding coinage of “groupthink.”

It is no surprise that he grew interested in urban policy, a realm that was characterized by as extensive groupthink tendencies as any area could be in the postwar, with identical maladroit practices carried out almost everywhere. He once wrote, “when organizations are empowered to do as they damn well please the temptation is strong for them to do just that” and we saw the results vividly in the era.

His 1958 Fortune article, “The Businessman’s City” made the argument that a variety of federal policies uniformly encouraged suburbanization at the expense of the city. This is simply known as fact today but was a novel and essential point to make at the time. He recruited Jane Jacobs for early Fortune work, which reinforced such arguments.

His 1958 book The Exploding Metropolis made a variety of trenchant critiques of metropolitan trends, with sprawl and the many policies that fed the practice the biggest target. Whyte foresaw, even in an age of much milder relocations, the sure result of leapfrogging to the next greenfield for decades. “As suburbia expands, furthermore, the journey to work is going to be a longer one for many people, new highways or no, and the compensations less,” he wrote. He criticized blank-slate urban renewal, “the concrete manifestation–and how literally–of a deep, and at times arrogant, misunderstanding of the function of the city.” He fretted about the stratification of cities as places for the rich and the poor, with little thought for the middle, which was often being given ample reason to leave and little to stay: “The city is not for the average now; and the way things are going it is not likely to be so in the future.”

Whyte fell into the patronage of the Rockefeller family, particularly Laurence Rockefeller, who he assisted on a federal Outdoor Recreation Resources Review Commission. Big Philanthropy and groupthink are obviously far from strangers, but support from Rockefeller provided invaluable help to Whyte’s heterodox thinking over decades in a variety of forms, including a 30 Rockefeller Plaza office and a salary from The American Conservation Association.

Whyte’s work grew obviously more concerned with conservation at this sinecure but he approached the question in a novel way–backwards. He was not dismissive of the need to house growing populations, and proposed that conservation could be accomplished by doing this more efficiently. He authored a report on cluster housing, encouraging denser suburban development as a means to preserve nature, a thought that’s obvious now but was not in the era of peak suburban mania. It is a theme he would return to repeatedly, later observing that his hometown of West Chester, Pennsylvania, could have accommodated decades of suburban growth simply by expanding its street grid two blocks in each direction at prior densities.

He thought nimbly about other methods for conservation. Rein draws attention to Whyte’s unsung work in encouraging conservation easements as a method to preserve open space, which were relatively recent innovations that spread fairly invisibly at levels of state and local law. He wrote:

To think of open space acquisition only in terms of full title and formal park development is to leave unexplored the great chances for saving a complementary, and no way less important, kind of urban space. It is a kind of open space, furthermore, that will not strain operating budgets. As has long been known, gifts of land can often be troublesome unless there is going to be money to develop the property and to maintain it.

Whyte happened upon this idea through careful investigation. He examined a somewhat prior effort to grand preferential tax assessments for open land, a practice he found that simply didn’t work.