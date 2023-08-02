Ukraine Counteroffensive: Broken Down or Breaking Through?

The foreign policy blob that presided over America’s interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan are asking us to be patient with the Ukrainian counteroffensive. After all, these things take time—sometimes decades!

Per POLITICO’s National Security Daily Newsletter:

If Ukraine’s supporters were hoping for a breakthrough after Kyiv’s forces made a new push in the southeast of the country last week, they were sorely disappointed. The latest attack, which saw Ukraine throw in thousands of Western-trained reinforcements to drive south from the town of Orikhiv, has not yet yielded significant results, U.S. Defense Department officials told NatSec Daily this week, with one noting that the gains are being measured in the hundreds of meters.

One unnamed U.S. Defense Department official told POLITICO “They [the Ukrainians] are making mostly small, incremental gains.”

But, as my grandmother always says, “patience, Prudence!” The DOD official said more American counter-drone systems are arriving at the front, and another tranche of aid is expected to be announced next week, just two weeks after the Biden administration dispensed another $400 million in military aid.

We’ve already forked well over $100 billion to Ukraine, but, surely, with these drone systems and another few hundred million dollars, the long-delayed counteroffensive that's failed for two months will suddenly make the Red part like the Red Sea. If it doesn’t, there’s always next year, and the year after that.