U.S. Soldier Injured on Gaza Pier Mission Dies in Hospital

The Army stated Monday that 23 year-old Sergeant Quandarius Stanley recently died from injuries sustained in the construction of a floating pier off of the Gaza Strip. Stanley had served with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), which is based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

“Sgt Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” the commander of Stanley’s unit, Colonel John “Eddie” Gray, stated on Monday. “We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

Stanley was one of three U.S. soldiers injured in the operation. The other two soldiers suffered only minor injuries and were immediately returned to duty. The three were injured in non-combat incidents. It is unclear how Stanley was injured.

Stanley had been transferred in June to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, and had been medically retired as his injuries precluded future military service.