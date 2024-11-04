fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

U.S. Soldier Injured on Gaza Pier Mission Dies in Hospital

State of the Union: Sergeant Quandarius Stanley was transferred to an Army Hospital in Texas in June.
US Military Constructs Temporary Pier To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Gaza
Credit: Photo by U.S. Central Command via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Nov 4, 2024 11:45 PM

The Army stated Monday that 23 year-old Sergeant Quandarius Stanley recently died from injuries sustained in the construction of a floating pier off of the Gaza Strip. Stanley had served with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), which is based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

“Sgt Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” the commander of Stanley’s unit, Colonel John “Eddie” Gray, stated on Monday. “We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

Advertisement

Stanley was one of three U.S. soldiers injured in the operation. The other two soldiers suffered only minor injuries and were immediately returned to duty. The three were injured in non-combat incidents. It is unclear how Stanley was injured.

Stanley had been transferred in June to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, and had been medically retired as his injuries precluded future military service. 

More like this

J.D. Vance Says a War With Iran Is Not in the U.S. Interest

Eldar Mamedov November 2, 2024
The vice-presidential candidate’s comments are the latest evidence of the gravity of the GOP foreign policy realignment.

The Next President Needs a Foreign Policy Reality Check 

Tyler Koteskey November 1, 2024
Whoever wins the White House in November will be forced to make stark U.S. foreign policy choices.

American Outreach to Middle Eastern Despots Is Shortsighted

Doug Bandow October 31, 2024
The U.S. stands to gain little from showering love on Saudi Arabia and the Gulf tyrannies.
Advertisement
Advertisement