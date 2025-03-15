U.S. Launches Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

President Donald Trump announced in a Saturday Truth Social post that he had ordered strikes on Yemen’s Ansar Allah group, colloquially referred to as the Houthis.

President Trump: “Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and… pic.twitter.com/26kpBll568 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) March 15, 2025

The Houthis confirmed strikes in their territory, including in Sanaa, the capital.

The Houthis, who have received support from Iran, have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea since December 2023 in support of Hamas in the Palestinian group’s war with Israel, causing significant disruption to world trade.

A January executive action redesignated the Houthis a terrorist group, undoing the Biden administration’s removal of them from the State Department terror group registry.

Saudi Arabia, occasionally joined by Jordanian, Israeli, and American allies, has conducted a war against the Houthis since 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government of Yemen.

Trump announced late Friday night that the U.S. had also killed an ISIS leader in a strike in Iraq.