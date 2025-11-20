Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

U.S. Drafts New Peace Plan to End Ukraine War

Reportedly drafted without European or Ukrainian input, Russia says it has yet to consider the deal.
Trump Meets with Foreign Dignitaries On Sidelines Of UNGA
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Harrison Berger
Nov 20, 2025 9:00 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Trump administration has drafted a new plan for a negotiated settlement to the Russia–Ukraine war, per Thursday reports. The deal would grant Russia parts of Ukraine not currently under Russian control in exchange for U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine. 

Officials familiar with the proposal told various corporate media outlets that Ukraine would have to cede control—though not legal ownership—of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for rental payments, while also giving up long-range missiles and cutting its military forces in half. According to the plan, Russia would get de facto control over Luhansk and Donetsk, and the U.S would recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

Reportedly, neither European nor Ukrainian officials were involved in drafting the new proposal.

Pentagon officials traveled to Ukraine Friday in order to “discuss efforts to end the war,” although neither Washington nor Moscow has confirmed reporting on the draft. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "contacts" had taken place with the U.S., but no “consultations or negotiations” were scheduled. 

The Kremlin added Thursday that any Ukraine peace deal must address what it considers the underlying causes of the war, declining to comment on whether President Vladimir Putin had considered the new Trump plan.

More like this

The Dick Cheney Disconnect Within MAGA

Jack Hunter November 9, 2025
The tributes pouring in for the architect of the Iraq War clash with the very foundations of the Trump movement.

Gabbard: Trump Ended America’s Era of ‘Regime Change’

Rebecca Draeger November 3, 2025 - 10:15 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The U.S. national intelligence director said Washington has turned away from decades of interventionism toward an America First foreign…

U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Joseph Addington October 25, 2025 - 9:52 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The move is part of a broader assertion of U.S. influence in the region.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today